Ireland suffered a heavy defeat to Maori All Blacks, ahead of three Tests against New Zealand.

Ireland have arrived in New Zealand ahead of their first Rugby Test match of the series. The two sides will compete in three Test matches in July, but Ireland have already struggled to build any positive momentum after suffering a disastrous defeat to the Maori All Blacks.

New Zealand born Bundee Aki led Ireland in one of two matches against the All Blacks but he was unable to prevail.

Ireland found themselves 8-3 down early on in the game and a superb try from Aki looked to revive the visitor’s hopes.

However, it was not to be and at half-time, Ireland were 32-10 down.

The Maori All Blacks, a representative team of the New Zealand Rugby Union, failed to score any more in the second-half but they had done enough to prevail over the Irishmen.

This is not the start head coach Andy Farrell had been hoping for, especially with the World Cup just over a year away.

The tour offers a perfect opportunity for many of the Irish rugby players to find their feet in the team and compete for a place in the World Cup squad.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Ireland’s tour of New Zealand:

When is New Zealand vs Ireland first Test?

New Zealand will host Ireland in their first Test match on Saturday 2 July at Eden Park, Auckland.

The All Blacks are currently undefeated at the 48,000 capacity stadium and tickets for the first Test match have nearly all sold out.

Maori All Blacks against Ireland on Wednesday 29 June 2022

The second Test match will be played on Saturday 9 July at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. Forsyth Barr hosted four matches during the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Finally, Ireland will travel to the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday 16 July 2022 for the third and final Test match.

New Zealand vs Ireland kick off time in UK

All of the Test matches are due to kick off at 8.05am BST.

Unlike their neighboroughing country Australia, New Zealand only as one time zone: New Zealand Standard time, which is 12 hours ahead of Britain.

Chatham Islands Territory have a different time zone: Chatham Standard Time. They are 12 hours and 45 minutes ahead of Britain.

How to watch New Zealand vs Ireland in the UK

All of Ireland’s Tour matches in New Zealand will be shown on Sky Sports. Subscriptions to Sky Sport start at £46/month and those who subscribe can also catch up with all the live action on the app, SkyGo.

For those who don’t have Sky Sports, it’s still possible to stream the matches through NowTV passes. Daily passes are available for £11.99.

Who is in Ireland squad?

Andy Farrell has named 40 players to head out to New Zealand with Johnny Sexton as captain. There are five uncapped players listed as well as 12 who have won 10 or fewer caps for their country.

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadgh Beirne, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Tadgh Furlong, Cian Healy, Dave Heffernan, Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony, Tom O’Toole, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Niall Scannell, Dan Sheehan, Nick Timoney, Kieran Treadwell, Josh van der Flier.