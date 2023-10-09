Ireland topped their Rugby World Cup pool with victory over Scotland on Saturday night but James Lowe, Mack Hansen and James Ryan came off injured

Ireland pair Mack Hansen and James Lowe are “making good strides” ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand, following injuries sustained in the win over Scotland on Saturday night.

Andy Farrell’s side finished top of their pool after winning all four of their matches, capping a fine group phase with a dominant 36-14 win over Scotland. However, a run of four-straight wins threatened to be overshadowed by injuries to key men with Keith Earls and centre Robbie Henshaw already missing the Scotland clash through injury.

James Ryan is seeing a specialist on a wrist issue while Hansen sustained a calf problem and Lowe was seen carrying a visible eye issue. The injuries led to number nine Jamison Gibson-Park playing on the wing at one stage on Saturday.

However, none of the trio injured against the Scots have been ruled of the clash with New Zealand as things stand. Team manager Mick Kearney said: “James Ryan is seeing a specialist and we’re hoping for better news than originally anticipated. Mack Hansen took a bang to his calf but is improving and both him and James Lowe are making good strides.

“Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw are both in contention as they progress during the week and apart from that just some usual bumps and bruises after a physical Test match.”

He continued: “We won’t have a definitive on James (Ryan) until after he sees the specialist but certainly there is more optimism around James than probably what was originally anticipated. Within the next 24 hours we should have a clearer picture of where James is at. At this stage, no one ruled out for the match against New Zealand.”

New Zealand finished second in Pool A after losing their opening match of the tournament to hosts France but won their remaining games to clinch second spot. Ireland had never beaten the All Blacks until a famous win at Chicago’s Soldier Field in 2016 but have had the upper hand in recent Tests with three wins from four meetings against New Zealand since Farrell’s appointment as head coach.

Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt joined the coaching set-up of the All Blacks last year, just before Ireland claimed a 2-1 series win in New Zealand.

“It certainly adds another dimension to it,” said Kearney of Saturday’s contest considering Schmidt’s involvement with the All Blacks. “I’ve maintained a close relationship with Joe over the years.

“He was an amazing coach for Ireland for the years that he was involved. He brought Ireland to a new level when he jumped over in 2013 and had some magnificent success, including a couple of wins against the All Blacks, in Chicago and Dublin.

