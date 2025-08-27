Ives Campion: "You're never alone in this Red Roses team"

England's Red Roses started their World Cup campaign with a big win over USA in Sunderland | World Rugby

The second row is embracing the environment and culture

Take a scroll down Lilli Ives Campion's TikTok feed and shy and retiring aren’t words that spring to mind.

In between the weight sessions, dances and lip-syncs — including a viral spoof of BBC comedy This Country with Sarah Bern — the Loughborough Lightning second row looks like she’s enjoying the Rugby World Cup experience.

England coach John Mitchell, perhaps the most unlikely star of the Red Roses’ social output, has spoken about encouraging players to be themselves, inspiring younger players and connecting with fans — and not just by winning.

He handed Ives Campion her debut and she’s embraced the culture and environment being created.

“I’ve never known a coach other than Mitch — he’s put so much confidence and trust in me. He’s been instrumental in my growth on and off the pitch,” she said.

“I’ve grown a lot mentally in the last 12 months. When I first came into the international set-up I was 18, and these last few years have really changed me as a person. Every player in this squad inspires me to be better, and just being around them has made a huge difference to my game.

“I was a pretty introverted, shy girl when I first arrived, which was understandable as it can be very intimidating with all these big personalities.

“Sarah (Bern) and Hannah (Botterman) have helped me so much with understanding who I am. I just find it so natural and easy now. My best friends are in this squad. Rugby is all about connections, and you’re never alone in this team.”

Mitchell is expected to ring the changes for this weekend’s second group game against Samoa, which could mean a World Cup debut for the 21-year-old, just a few months after her first Six Nations start against Italy.

England’s Red Roses talk a lot about connections, and you don’t need to sample too many opinions before you realise that Emily Scarratt is the glue in their game.

She came off the bench to make her appearance in a fifth Rugby World Cup match against the United States and should start this weekend at Franklin’s Gardens.

Scarratt made her international debut 17 years ago and had been a first-choice player ever since — until sustaining a career-threatening neck injury in January 2023 that kept her out of the game for 14 months.

Emily Scarratt is appearing at her fifth World Cup | World Rugby

“I’ve known Scaz since I was 16, she’s been there my entire professional rugby journey,” added Ives Campion.

“She’s been a massive figure in my development — her knowledge of the game, her values, and just how she carries herself is really influential. Just to have her expertise around the camp, she’s as powerful off the pitch as on it.”

