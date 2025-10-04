New-look Champ Rugby kicks off with Worcester and Richmond among round one winners

Richmond enjoyed a winning return to the second-tier after they defeated Chinnor | Champ Rugby

Champ Rugby newcomers Worcester Warriors and Richmond made winning starts to the revamped competition by beating Coventry and Chinnor respectively.

The second-tier season got underway on Friday night with a convincing win for Nottingham over Doncaster Knights.

Tries were in no short supply across the country as Ampthill, Caldy, Hartpury and Ealing also got their campaigns off to the perfect start.

Warriors come out to play

Sixways bore witness to the return of Worcester Warriors three years after they went into administration as they came from behind to beat Coventry 29-19.

Senitiki Nayolo and Will Reed traded scores early in the first half before Coventry pair Pete Sullivan and David Opoku-Fordjour both dotted down to hand the visitors a commanding lead at the interval.

The hosts came out fighting after the break however, with Tom Seabrook crashing over under the posts to narrow the deficit before Matt Kvesic levelled the scores.

Worcester then seized control of the contest thanks to a Will Reed penalty with two minutes left on the clock, but his side were not finished just yet as Ashley Challenger completed the comeback with the last action of the game.

Ealing blaze trail past Bedford

Last year's champions Ealing Trailfinders began their title defence with a commanding 50-22 over last season's runners up Bedford Blues.

Trailfinders started the brighter of the two and duly went ahead after a driving maul set the stage for Conor Oliver to record his first points for the club.

Tobi Wilson made it two in 10 minutes, with Will Montgomery and Jordan Holgate adding their own later in the first half after Oisin Heffernan pulled one back for Bedford.

The hosts were awarded a penalty try just ahead of half time as Montgomery was ordered to the bin before Ealing closed out the first half with a Dan Jones penalty.

Wilson sealed his second score of the game after the restart, with Angus Kernohan dotting down to further extend Ealing's lead.

Bedford's Rory Ward took advantage of broken play to dive down in the corner, with Trailfinders wing Geordie Gwynn opening his account for the season after intercepting in his own half.

Bedford's Dean Adamson went over the line after spotting a gap down the left wing but it was only a consolation as Ealing celebrated victory at the final whistle.

Richmond rise above Chinnor

Newly promoted Richmond secured a dream start to life back in the second tier as they defeated Chinnor 18-12 at the Athletic Ground.A pair of penalties from Callum Grieve either side of Greg Kitson's score set Richmond on their way as they took control of the tie by half time.

Chinnor full back Kieran Goss reduced his side's arrears five minutes into the restart, only for Luc Jones to restore Richmond's advantage, with a late Chinnor penalty not enough to overturn the deficit.

Ampthill contain Cambridge

Ampthill ran in seven tries to beat Cambridge 45-24 at Elligia Fields.

Seva Kiva was the first man to get himself on the scoresheet, diving down in the corner before he was followed by Sebastian Smith after the hooker muscled over the line.

Cambridge' Jake Elwood cut the lead in half before Efan Jones and Dylan Irvine traded scores to cap off an action-packed first half.

The restart saw Ampthill reach another gear as Tatoa Auvva, Barney Merritt and Sam Kildunne all opened their accounts for the season.

Cambridge struck back twice but it was not to be for the hosts as Ampthill's Samson Ademji wrapped up the result with two minutes to go.

Hartpury hold off Pirates

Hartpury held off a late Cornish Pirates fightback to claim all four points in a 22-21 win as Champ Rugby made its return to the West Country.

Alex Morgan and Will Crane's double saw Hartpury rattle off 22 unanswered points as they built up a commanding lead by the time of the interval.

The break seemed to rouse Pirates as Arthur Relton dotted down 10 minutes into the second half.

Sol Moody added a second for the visitors before Relton doubled his own tally, with Arwel Robson converting to turn the contest into a one-point game.

But that was as good as it got as Hartpury held on to claim a first win of the season.

Caldy corral London Scottish

Caldy mounted a second half fightback to beat London Scottish 26-10 at a windswept Paton Field.

Scottish new boy Matt Gribbon marked his first league outing in the visitors' colours with a try five minutes into proceedings, with teammate and fellow debutant Fraser Honey successfully converting a penalty just moments later.

Caldy's Matt Gallagher completed a catch-and-drive to reduce the deficit before Caldy roared back in the second half through scores from Sam Olyott, Ollie Hearn and Martin Gerrard, as they used the wind to their advantage.

Archers outgun Knights

Nottingham enjoyed the perfect start to this season's Champ Rugby as they downed Doncaster Knights 26-8 at the Lady Bay Sports Ground.

Nottingham needed just 60 seconds to get things started, with Harry Graham finding Evan Mitchell for a debut score, with skipper David Williams adding a second just before half-time.

Russell Bennett's penalty 10 minutes into the restart got Doncaster their first points on the board, only for Nottingham duo Jack Dickinson and Sam Green to put the contest beyond reach.

Doncaster's Will Wooton, on loan from Gallagher PREM outfit Sale Sharks, marked his first outing for the club with a try, but the effort was scant consolation.