The 2024 edition of the Six Nations is just a couple of weeks away, with fans of Rugby Union across the country (and the five others) waiting feverishly. To whet your appetite, a documentary - Six Nations: Full Contact - is due to be released before the tournament commences and will be available for viewing soon.

Following the 2023 Six Nations, the documentary features exclusive interviews and intimate looks into each camp in the tournament, which was eventually won by Ireland.

The Six Nations is an annual competition contested between England, Ireland, France, Italy, Wales and Scotland. England have won the most titles overall, with Wales in second - England have won 29, while Wales have 28 under their belt. France have won 18, Ireland have won 15 and Scotland have won 14 - Italy, meanwhile, have yet to win a single title. This year, the tournament will begin on February 2 and will end on March 16.

What is Six Nations: Full Contact about?

The documentary is centred around the 2023 iteration of the tournament, which was won by Ireland. It features interviews and behind the scenes sneak peeks with each team. It follows the journeys of not only the teams, but the individual players within them as well.

Much of the documentary is dominated by Ireland's quest to secure a Grand Slam - which, of course, they eventually did, picking up their 4th Grand Slam at the conclusion of the tournament.

Headed and produced by Box to Box, James Gay-Rees was the key executive producer for the series, while Josh Jacobs served as series director. The titles of each episode are as follows:

Let Battle Commence Hard Knock Life On the Edge The Second Coming Pressure Cooker La Defense The Last Dance Agony or Ecstasy

Where can I watch Six Nations: Full Contact?

Six Nations: Full Contact can be watched on Netflix from Wednesday, January 24. The documentary will contain eight full-length episodes and has been created by the same team that put Formula One: Drive to Survive together.

It was initially premiered at an event in Central London on Monday, January 15 - it will become available for everyone to watch 11 days following this. The official trailer for the documentary went live on January 17 - you can watch it in full on Netflix's official YouTube channel. Currently, it has over 100,000 views on the site.

How can I sign up for a Netflix account?

Six Nations: Full Contact is exclusive to Netflix - as such, if you do not have an active Netflix subscription, you will not be able to watch the documentary.

You can sign up for a paid Netflix account on their website. After entering your email address, you will be given three options to proceed - you can get a Standard subscription (£10.99 per month), a Standard subscription with adverts (£4.99 per month) or a Premium subscription (£17.99 per month).

Who is featured in the documentary?

A full list of every person featured in the documentary can be found below (in no particular order). Some of the more prominent stars featured include Ellis Genge, Steve Borthwick and Kieran Crowley.