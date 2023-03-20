Defending champions England will hope for another Grand Slam at this year’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations 2023

Ireland may have won the men’s Grand Slam tournament but the Six Nations is not quite over as the women’s TikTok Six Nations tournament begins in a few days time. England were victorious in 2022 with only France causing them any hint of an issue but Sarah Hunter and her squad secured a triumphant Grand Slam finish and will hope to do so again this year.

Simon Middleton’s Red Roses side could well pick up their fifth title in a row this year but the other five teams will be desperate to put an end to England’s incredible record. Middleton is set to step down from his role as England’s head coach at the end of the tournament, following World Cup heartbreak after the side were beaten by New Zealand in the World Cup final.

However, there is much cause for joy as Scotland have become yet another side to announce professional contracts for their players with 28 rugby stars now enjoying further financial and career stability with Scotland’s Rugby Union.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Women’s Six Nations...

When is the Women’s Six Nations?

The tournament will start this weekend, Saturday 25 March, and conclude on Super Saturday 29 March 2023. Here is the full schedule with all times shown UK timings.

Jade Konkel-Roberts is now one of 28 Scottish players with a professional contract

Round 1:

Saturday 25 March: Wales vs Ireland - 2.15pm, Cardiff Arms Park

Saturday 25 March: England vs Scotland - 4.45pm, Kingston Park

Sunday 26 March: Italy vs France - 4pm, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Round 2:

Saturday 1 April: Ireland vs France - 3.15pm, Musgrave Park

Saturday 1 April: Scotland vs Wales - 5.30pm, DAM Health Stadium

Sunday 2 April: England vs Italy - 3pm, Franklin’s Gardens

Round 3:

Saturday 15 April: Wales vs England - 2.15pm, Cardiff Arms Park

Saturday 15 April: Italy vs Ireland - 4.45pm, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Sunday 16 April: France vs Scotland - 3.15pm, Stade de la Rabine

Round 4:

Saturday 22 April: Ireland vs England - 2.15, Musgrave Park

Saturday 22 April: Scotland vs Italy - 4.45pm, DAM Health Stadium

Sunday 23 April: France vs Wales - 3.15pm, Stade des Alpes

Round 5:

Saturday 29 April: England vs France - 1pm, Twickenham

Saturday 29 April: Italy vs Wales - 3.30pm, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Saturday 29 April: Scotland vs Ireland - 7.30pm, The DAM Health Stadium

How to watch the TikTok Six Nations

All matches will be available to watch on BBC. BBC Two and iPlayer will be showing all five of England’s matches and Scotland’s matches can be viewed on BBC Scotland as well as iPlayer. Wales’ matches against Ireland and France will be shown on BBC Wales and iPlayer while their fixture against Italy will just be available on BBC Wales.

BBC Sport will then show highlights of each match following the final whistle. These clips will be available to watch on BBC Sport’s Website.

Tickets for TikTok Six Nations

Tickets for each match are available to purchase through the Rugby Union websites. England’s home match ticket prices are ranging from £15 to £25 for Adults while those under 18 can buy tickets for £5. Similarly, the French Rugby website is selling tickets ranging in prices from €5 to €40.

Ireland’s tickets are being sold through Ticketmaster and can be bought for as little as €10 with the best seats costing up to €20. Scotland are offering three match packages for their home fixtures from £30 for students, otherwise individual tickets will cost up to £20 and can be bought on the Scottish Rugby website.