England will fight for another Six Nations Grand Slam when they play France at Twickenham this weekend

It’s Super Saturday time! After six weeks of action, the Women’s Six Nations comes to a close this weekend with England and France headlining Saturday’s fixture list as the sides prepare to run out at Twickenham.

Last time England played at Twickenham was in 2019 and fly-half Katy Daley-Mclean said “one day we can aspire to fill it” as they took on Scotland in front of just 13,000 fans (82,000 had been present earlier in the day for the men’s match).

However, three years on and more than 53,000 have bought tickets for this year’s Grand Slam decider. The current world-record crowd for a women’s match is 42,579 - the World Cup final at Eden Park which saw England lost to New Zealand - but this figure could well be smashed when the Red Roses take on Les Bleues this Saturday.

As the women’s rugby squads prepare for what is set to be a ground-breaking and watershed moment this weekend, here is all you need to know ahead of the final round of Women’s Six Nations fixtures…

England vs France

England will host France at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 29 April 2023. The match kicks off at 1pm and the fixture is expected to see a record crowd for a women’s game at England Rugby’s main stadium. The match will be available to watch on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Both teams are currently unbeaten in the Women’s Six Nations this season, and once again the title will be decided by this match. England currently have 20 points and have a points difference of 218 while France have 19 points and a points difference of 140.

It seems unlikely France will be able to defeat the strident Red Roses, especially away from home but they will most certainly give England the toughest battle of the tournament. Go to our article on Women’s Six Nations squads to find out who will play for England and France.

England and France will hope to play in front of 53,000 fans at Twickenham

Italy vs Wales

Wales will travel to Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi to play Italy on Saturday 29 April at 3.30pm. The match will be available to watch for fans in Wales on BBC Wales.

Wales have shown the biggest improvement this year compared to their efforts last year and this progression is only set to continue as the squad and Welsh set-up for women grows more and more. Italy have struggled this campaign more than might have been anticipated following their World Cup efforts and they will once again find themselves in a struggle against the Welsh.

They suffered a shock defeat to Scotland last weekend and will hope their home advantage keeps them a much needed boost to end the tournament on a more positive note than last week’s performance would suggest.

Go to our article on Women’s Six Nations squads to find out who will play for Italy and Wales.

Scotland vs Ireland

Scotland and Ireland will play their final match at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday 29 April. BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer will broadcast the match which kicks off at 7.30pm.

Scotland won their first match in twelve games when they beat Italy in Edinburgh last weekend and they are in a strong position to win their second when they take on Ireland on Super Saturday.

The Scots withstood an Italian fightback to beat the World Cup quarter-finalists, scoring five tries in the process and will build on this momentum when they host potential wooden spoon recipients Ireland.

