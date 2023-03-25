TikTok’s Women’s Six Nations game will be held at Kingston Park in Newcastle

England will begin the defence of their Six Nations crown against Scotland this weekend.

The Red Roses have won four titles in a row and are looking for a fifth. Despite a record-breaking run of undefeated games, England fell to a heartbreaking loss in the final of the World Cup in the autumn.

Scotland are looking to improve upon their showing in last year’s Six Nations competition. The Scottish women finished in last place and took home the wooden spoon in 2022.

But it will be a tough ask as in the opening weekend of the tournament last year, England ran out 57-5 winners. The Red Roses only loss in the last year came against New Zealand in the World Cup final.

Referee Aimee Barrett-Theron. Picture: Joe Allison/Getty Images

The match is being held at Newcastle Falcon’s ground Kingston Park

Here is all you need to know:

Who is the referee for England vs Scotland?

South African referee Aimee Barrett-Theron will have the whistle at Kingston Park, Newcastle, on Saturday (25 March) evening. She is a former professional rugby player, having played as a fullback, centre or fly-half during her career.

Barrett-Theron took up refereeing following her retirement and started in the World Rugby Sevens Women’s series. She made her test referee debut in 2017 in a World Cup qualifier between Japan and Fiji in Hong Kong.

She took charge of England’s world cup semi-final win over Canada in November 2022.