Tom Shanklin reveals where Ben Thomas should line up for Wales

Tom Shanklin is part of the Premier Sports punditry panel for EPCR competitions this season

There has been plenty of debate around how to make best use of the versatile Cardiff Blues back.

Tom Shanklin believes Ben Thomas must start at inside centre for Wales when they begin their Autumn Nations Series campaign against Fiji this weekend.

Warren Gatland will name his matchday squad on Friday morning amid debate around how to make best use of the versatile Cardiff Blues back.

Thomas started both summer Tests against Australia at fly-half but predominantly lines up with the number 12 on his back domestically – and that is where former Wales and Blues centre Shanklin reckons he should stay.

“Ben Thomas is a 12 and I hope they go with him there,” Shanklin said.

“He can play 10 but all his rugby for Cardiff, or at least the vast majority of it, has been at 12 and he is playing well.

“He's worked on areas of his game that he needs to, he's worked on the gain line and he has bulked up a bit.

“He may not be as defensively solid as other players but in terms of attacking shape and communication, having a second ball player out there, someone who knows how to deliver passes at the line flat – he’s the best player in Wales at that.”

Thomas’ clubmate Mason Grady is another who is yet to carve out a set position for himself in a red jersey having occupied different roles for club and country.

Shanklin feels the 22-year-old would be best used on the wing over the autumn and said: “They've tried him in the centre but just asking him to truck it into traffic, you're not going to get the best of him.

“You get the best out of him in a bit of space. There's no point having him on the field to chase kicks, to compete in the air. You need to give him ball, front-foot ball in space.”

Shanklin was speaking as Premier Sports unveiled its 32-strong TV talent team for its live Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup coverage, with the 44-year-old to appear as part of a star-studded punditry panel when the competitions get underway in December.

Both finals will be in Cardiff next year and all four Welsh regions will be bidding to make the Challenge Cup showpiece on home soil.

“I think Ospreys are probably still the best Welsh team when fit but they haven’t had the best start,” Shanklin added.

“Scarlets have had a very good start but I think the Lions are going to win it. They are on fire at the moment and it’s a horrible place to play.”

Rugby on another level - Premier Sports is the new home of Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup with 80 games live throughout the competition.