Tuipulotu can seal British & Irish Lions spot this November

Scotland flanker Ryan Wilson backs Tuipulotu for 2025 Australia tour

Ryan Wilson believes newly-installed Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu can cement his place on next summer’s Lions tour with impressive displays in the Autumn Nations Series.

The hard-hitting centre, 27, saw his reign as skipper begin with a comfortable 57-17 win over Fiji at Murrayfield last weekend and is now gearing his side up for a mouthwatering clash with South Africa on Sunday.

Tuipulotu’s midfield partnership with Huw Jones will be crucial if Scotland are to stun the reigning world champions and Wilson believes his former Glasgow Warriors teammate will thrive on the added responsibility.

“I love it,” said the 50-cap flanker. “A lot of people questioned it and said ‘what’s Gregor (Townsend) doing, put Rory Darge in there’.

“Rory Darge definitely can be a skipper, he just needs a little more time. Sione, for me, he just emotionally gets these boys up. Everything he does, he’s so passionate about it.

“He’s passionate about the team, both Glasgow Warriors and Scotland, and you saw how proud he was. It was amazing to see him line up as captain and his mum Angelina was over, who is a legend as well.

“I definitely think there’s a Lions jersey waiting for him, without a doubt.”

Scotland have not beaten the Springboks since November 2010, when 21 points from the boot of Dan Parks secured a nail-biting success in Edinburgh.

The two sides have not met since South Africa triumphed 18-3 at last year’s World Cup but Wilson believes Gregor Townsend’s side have it in them to turn the tables.

“If there’s a time to beat them, it’s probably this weekend,” he said.

“They hit the ground running against Fiji and that was without the likes of Ben White, Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn, who are coming in to that backline.

“The big question is whether the pack can stand up against the South Africans. Zander Fagerson will have to put in an absolute shift but if they can match them up front, which is going to be difficult, they might be able to get something out of that game.

“If there's a time to do it, it's definitely now.”

Wilson was speaking as Premier Sports unveiled its 32-strong TV talent team for its live Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup coverage, with the 35-year-old to appear as part of a star-studded punditry panel when the competitions get underway in December.

His former side Glasgow Warriors were narrowly beaten by Harlequins in the last 16 in 2023/24 but, buoyed by their URC triumph, Wilson believes they should be targeting the semi-finals this time around.

“They have been building nicely,” he said. “People have been writing them off, no-one thought they would go and beat Munster away, Stormers at Scotstoun or Bulls in the final.

“They have plenty of firepower and this is the year to go another step and push for at least a semi-final in Europe.

“That’s the standards they’ll be holding themselves to and Franco Smith will be wanting them to go one step further having done special things since arriving in Glasgow.

“They deserve to be talked about at the top end of the Champions Cup.”

