“We've got to keep pushing on,” says Bryan Easson after Scotland win

Scotland advanced to the quarter-finals of the Women's Rugby World Cup for the first time in 23 years | World Rugby

Francesca McGhie took her tournament tally to five with a brace, while Rhona Lloyd also scored twice as hard-working Fiji were swatted aside 29-15.

Scotland coach Bryan Easson saw his side make the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 23 years but claimed he wanted more.

Emma Orr got the other of Scotland’s tries as the backline shone, while the defence was forced to work hard against a stubborn Fijiana side.

“When you look at the adversity this team has faced over the last I don’t know how many years,” said Easson.

“We have gone from a team that was 13th in the world to being fifth, and we are sixth at the moment. That shows the massive progress of this group.

“The progress in depth and resilience of this group as well, so to qualify for the quarter-final of the World Cup is hugely rewarding for everyone involved.

“I said at the start of the World Cup that it is not just about coming here and taking part. We wanted a quarter-final, but we’ve got to keep pushing on. We can’t just be happy with that — we have to go as far as we can.”

McGhie scored just 94 seconds into the game, although it was still 39 seconds slower than her opener in the win against Wales last week.

Scotland then earned a player advantage when Vika Matarugu was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle on Elliann Clarke, and they made Fiji pay as Lloyd went over for her first try of the World Cup.

On 25 minutes, Salford Community Stadium erupted as first Nunia Daunimoala broke free before sending the ball to Loraini Senivutu, who powered past Helen Nelson and over to bring Fiji right back into the game.

Eventually, Easson’s side were able to restore a two-try advantage as Lloyd went over for her second to stretch the lead to 12 at the break.

After the restart, and after 11 minutes of pressure, Fiji were justly rewarded as Manuqalo Komaitai began and ended a move for her side’s second try.

Scotland responded, and while the try ended with McGhie crossing again, the forwards took all the credit by driving a maul to the 5m line.

Elis Martin was on the wrong end of a huge hit to the throat, and Bitila Tawake saw her yellow card upgraded to a red, leaving Fiji to play the final 24 minutes with 14 players.

This allowed Orr to get the try her relentless effort deserved with a stunning run to the line for Scotland’s fifth.

Karalaini Naisewa went over for Fiji’s third, but it proved too little, too late, as Scotland wrapped up back-to-back World Cup wins for the first time since 2006.

Easson added: “It was bruising, it was physical — not unexpected — but the physicality was there from minute one and they brought it to us, but we soaked it up.

“We probably fell off a few tackles which made it easier for them in terms of gainline, but we had to do a job, and we got five tries. The job is done, which is the most important thing.”

