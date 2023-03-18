For the curious.
NationalWorldTV
Six Nations: what is Wales’ record defeat in competition? Welsh rugby record losses in history

Wales are playing France in Paris for the final game of the 2023 Six Nations

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
49 minutes ago

Wales are facing a torrid time in Paris as France pile on the pressure at the start of the second half.

The Welsh team went into the game knowing they would not finish bottom of the Six Nations, following Scotland’s victory over Italy in Murrayfield earlier on Saturday (18 March). But hopes for a second straight victory soon faded.

George North got Warren Gatland’s men off to a dream start with an early try, however it was soon one way traffic. France were 20-7 up at half-time, adding two more tries early in the second half.

The French subjected England to their record defeat at Twickenham and in the Six Nations last week. But how does the loss in Paris compare for Wales.

What is Wales’ record defeat in Six Nations?

The French were responsible for Welsh rugby’s heaviest loss in the competition, when it was still the Five Nations. France ran out 51-0 winners at Wembley Stadium in 1998.

Wales No.8 Taulupe Faletau will win his 100th cap for Wales after being named in today's starting line-up against France
Wales worst defeat ever came in a summer test game also in 1998 against South Africa when they conceded 96 points. Here are the worst defeats:

  • 96-13 - South Africa vs Wales - 27 June 1998
  • 63-6 - Australia vs Wales - 22 July 1991
  • 62-5 - England vs Wales - 4 June 2007 (world cup warm-up)
  • 55-3 - New Zealand vs Wales - 21 June 2003
  • 51-0 - France vs Wales - 5 April 1998
