When does the Six Nations Rugby start and how can I watch the tournament on TV?

The 2024 iteration of the Six Nations is just a few short days away. If you don't want to miss out on what is shaping up to be a scintillating tournament, here's everything that you will need to know ahead of the event.

Last year, Ireland emerged victorious as they picked up their 4th Grand Slam. England will be out for revenge this year - can they earn a modicum of vengeance over their rivals?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this piece, we'll tell you where you can watch the tournament, when each game is due to kick off and when the tournament begins and concludes. Without any further ado, let's begin!

When does the Six Nations 2024 start and end?

The 2024 Six Nations is due to commence on February 2, when Ireland take on France with a kick off time of 8pm GMT. The last game of the tournament will also include France, when they play against England - this match will be played on March 16, with a kick off time of 8pm GMT.

What TV channels will the Six Nations be broadcasted on this year?

This year, as usual, the Six Nations will be available for anyone with a valid TV license to watch. Games will be broadcasted on BBC and ITV - if you miss the games during their live broadcasts, you can catch up on BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

What is the schedule for this year's tournament?

The fixture list for the 2024 Six Nations is as follows:

Round 1

Friday, February 2: France vs Ireland

Kick-off: 8pm

Venue: Oranage Velodrome, Marseille

Referee: Karl Dickinson (England)

Saturday, February 3: Italy vs England

Kick-off : 2.15pm

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)

Saturday February 3: Wales vs Scotland

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Ben O’Keefe (New Zealand)

Round 2

Saturday, February 10: Scotland vs France

Kick-off: 2.15pm

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Saturday, February 10: England vs Wales

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London

Referee: James Doleman (New Zealand)

Sunday, February 11: Ireland vs Italy

Kick-off: 3pm

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee: Pierrre Brousset (France)

Round 3

Saturday, February 24: Ireland vs Wales

Kick-off: 2.15pm

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

Saturday, February 24: Scotland vs England

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Sunday, February 25: France vs Italy

Kick-off: 3pm

Venue: Decathlon Arena, Lille

Referee: Christophe Ridley (England)

Round 4

Saturday, March 9: Italy vs Scotland

Kick-off: 2.15pm

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Saturday, March 9: England vs Ireland

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue: Twickenham Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

Sunday, March 10: Wales vs France

Kick-off: 3pm

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Round 5

Saturday March 16: Wales vs Italy

Kick-off: 2.15pm

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Saturday, March 16: Ireland vs Scotland

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Saturday, March 16: France vs England

Kick-off: 8pm

Venue: Groupama Stadium, Lyon