When does the Six Nations Rugby start and how can I watch the tournament on TV?
Here's how you can watch the upcoming Six Nations Rugby Union tournament live on TV.
The 2024 iteration of the Six Nations is just a few short days away. If you don't want to miss out on what is shaping up to be a scintillating tournament, here's everything that you will need to know ahead of the event.
Last year, Ireland emerged victorious as they picked up their 4th Grand Slam. England will be out for revenge this year - can they earn a modicum of vengeance over their rivals?
In this piece, we'll tell you where you can watch the tournament, when each game is due to kick off and when the tournament begins and concludes. Without any further ado, let's begin!
When does the Six Nations 2024 start and end?
The 2024 Six Nations is due to commence on February 2, when Ireland take on France with a kick off time of 8pm GMT. The last game of the tournament will also include France, when they play against England - this match will be played on March 16, with a kick off time of 8pm GMT.
What TV channels will the Six Nations be broadcasted on this year?
This year, as usual, the Six Nations will be available for anyone with a valid TV license to watch. Games will be broadcasted on BBC and ITV - if you miss the games during their live broadcasts, you can catch up on BBC iPlayer or ITVX.
What is the schedule for this year's tournament?
The fixture list for the 2024 Six Nations is as follows:
Round 1
Friday, February 2: France vs Ireland
Kick-off: 8pm
Venue: Oranage Velodrome, Marseille
Referee: Karl Dickinson (England)
Saturday, February 3: Italy vs England
Kick-off : 2.15pm
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)
Saturday February 3: Wales vs Scotland
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Referee: Ben O’Keefe (New Zealand)
Round 2
Saturday, February 10: Scotland vs France
Kick-off: 2.15pm
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)
Saturday, February 10: England vs Wales
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London
Referee: James Doleman (New Zealand)
Sunday, February 11: Ireland vs Italy
Kick-off: 3pm
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Referee: Pierrre Brousset (France)
Round 3
Saturday, February 24: Ireland vs Wales
Kick-off: 2.15pm
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)
Saturday, February 24: Scotland vs England
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)
Sunday, February 25: France vs Italy
Kick-off: 3pm
Venue: Decathlon Arena, Lille
Referee: Christophe Ridley (England)
Round 4
Saturday, March 9: Italy vs Scotland
Kick-off: 2.15pm
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Saturday, March 9: England vs Ireland
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Venue: Twickenham Stadium, Cardiff
Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)
Sunday, March 10: Wales vs France
Kick-off: 3pm
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Referee: Luke Pearce (England)
Round 5
Saturday March 16: Wales vs Italy
Kick-off: 2.15pm
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)
Saturday, March 16: Ireland vs Scotland
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Referee: Matthew Carley (England)
Saturday, March 16: France vs England
Kick-off: 8pm
Venue: Groupama Stadium, Lyon
Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
