France will face Wales at the Stade de France

France will welcome Wales to Paris in a bid to keep their hopes of winning the Six Nations alive.

Les Blues need an emphatic victory at the Stade de France if they want to remain in the running for the Championship title. The French side are unable to win the Grand Slam having lost to Ireland in Dublin in the second round but are still in the race for first place provided the Irish lose to England later in the day.

Wales are looking for back-to-back wins for the first time in the 2023 championship, having routed Italy in Rome last weekend. Warren Gatland’s side are also looking to avoid the wooden spoon but will go into the game knowing of they are at risk of finishing bottom as Italy face Scotland in the early fixture.

ITV will have coverage of the fixture at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday (18 March) afternoon. It is the first of two televised games on the channel, culminating with Ireland vs England at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Here is all you need to know:

Who is the referee for France vs Italy?

The man with the whistle at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday afternoon will be Australian referee Nic Berry. A former professional rugby player, he took up refereeing after retiring from the game in 2013.

Berry played for sides such as Queensland Reds, Racing Metro and London Wasps during his career. He returned following a series of concusions.

Referee Nic Berry makes a decision whilst looking at the TMO with assistants Wayne Barnes (l) and Chris Busby during the Guinness Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland at Principality Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

He is one of few former Super Rugby players to have also refereed a game in that same league. Berry was a referee for the Rugby World Cup in 2013.

When he takes charge of the game at the Stade de Francee on Saturday it will not be his first game at the Six Nations. He had the whistle for Wales vs Scotland in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Running the touch line on Saturday afternoon will be Ireland’s Andrew Brace and England’s Christophe Ridley.

Who is the TMO?