Ireland will host England in Dublin in the final match of the 2023 Six Nations

Ireland will welcome England to the Aviva Stadium as they aim to complete a Grand Slam. Andy Farrell’s men have won all four games so far in the tournament.

Johnny Sexton, 37, could become the all time top point scorer in the competition in what is set to be his final Six Nations game. The fly-half is hoping to captain the Irish to their first win in the tournament since 2018, when they also won the Grand Slam.

England are smarting off the back of a record home defeat - and their biggest loss in Six Nations history - having been blown away by France. Steve Borthwick’s men are looking to bounce back and climb up from fourth in the table.

But who will be the match officials for Saturday (18 March), here’s what you need to know:

Who is the referee for Ireland vs England?

Jaco Peyper. Picture: Joe Allison/Getty Images

The man with the whistle at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin will be South Africa’s Jaco Peyper. The 42-year-old made his debut in Super Ruby in 2008.

He has gone on to referee in The Rugby Championship, the Rugby World Cup and the Six Nations. Peyper has refereed at both the 2015 and 2019 world cups.

Running the touch line on Saturday will be New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe and French referee Pierre Brousset.

Who is the TMO?