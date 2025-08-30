Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Australia and USA play out rip-roaring draw

Australia and USA played out a rip-roaring 31-31 draw at the York Community Stadium which keeps both side’s dreams of World Cup progression from Pool A alive. | World Rugby

Two tries from Desiree Miller and Caitlyn Halse had put Australia in the ascendency, after leading 14-5 at half time, but quickfire scores USA’s Hope Rogers Erica Jarrell-Searcy put the USA ahead with nine minutes to go.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australia and USA played out a rip-roaring 31-31 draw at the York Community Stadium which keeps both side’s dreams of World Cup progression from Pool A alive.

Two tries from Desiree Miller and Caitlyn Halse had put Australia in the ascendency, after leading 14-5 at half time, but quickfire scores USA’s Hope Rogers Erica Jarrell-Searcy put the USA ahead with nine minutes to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eva Karpani hit back for the Wallaroos to level the match but neither team could go onto win the game.

Australia are five points clear of USA in Pool A but face England next week and will be expected to lose, while USA will be favourites to beat Samoa.

If that happens, it will go down to points difference, and whether USA can bridge a 135-point gap.

In a city famous for its historic battles, the weather in York ensured a war of attrition ensued and it was Australia who opened the scoring after seven minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driving downfield, the team from Down Under smartly worked the ball out to the left wing where Miller was on hand to dot down.

But back came the Eagles with purpose and only a staunch Australian defensive effort stopping them from getting their first points on the board.

Australia continued to enjoy themselves down the left wing and Kathryn Treder’s tackle halted Miller just as she was about to turn the afterburners on, despite being 30 metres out, it looked a try-saving intervention.

USA capitalised on a penalty just before half-hour mark when Kate Zackary’s surging run following a rolling maul took her team within metres of Australia’s tryline, with Freda Tafuna then burrowing over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The half ended with Australia looking the more likely to score and they almost extended their lead when Piper Duck breached USA’s defence, only for the blindside flanker to slip trying to side-step her way past the last defender.

But Jo Yapp’s side weren’t to be denied a second try as Halse dived under the posts in the 39th minute to cap off a fine Australian move.

The opening salvo of the second 40 minutes saw USA’s belief renewed and after Ilona Maher showed her ball-carrying ability and a sparking run from Erica Coulibaly, the Eagles reduced their arrears to just four as Keia Mae Sagapolu scored from close range.

Six minutes later, Sione Fukofuka’s charges were ahead after Tafuna powered over for her second try of the evening following Maher cleverly won her team a penalty in the build-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a match that resembled a heavyweight slugfest, with both teams trading scoring blows with one another, Australia landed two more telling shots midway through the second half.

Miller again sprinted over in the corner after the ball was manoeuvred to her from a rolling maul before Halse also bagged ger second score after a delightful dummy created space for her to score.

But USA demonstrated their never-say-attitude in bucketloads, and Rogers got her team back to within one score on 67 minutes before Jarrell-Searcy try put the Eagles back in front for a second time.

Karpani then got her side back to parity at 31-31 with five minutes to go and that’s how the match finished.

With more than 400,000 tickets already sold, and prices starting at just £5 for children and £10 for adults, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com