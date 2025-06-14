Rwandan tennis trailblazer recognised at Tennis Black List Awards

Tennis Black List Awards

A Rwandan tennis professional based in Sweden has been recognised for his trailblazing exploits across the world at the Tennis Black List Awards.

Thierry Ntwali has been the ITF Development Officer for East and Central Africa since 2011 and has played a key role in advancing tennis across the region by supporting national federations, organising top-level tournaments and implementing development programs like the Junior Tennis Initiative.

He has previously held leadership roles in Rwanda’s sports community, including Technical Director of the Rwanda Tennis Federation, national coach, Davis Cup captain, and Executive Director of the National Olympic Committee. He was also Rwanda’s Chef de Mission at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

For his achievements, Ntwali has been honoured with the International Trailblazer award at this year's edition of the Tennis Black List awards, presented in association with Dante Talent and held during the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London on the 11th of June, supported by the LTA.

“It is an honour to receive the International Trailblazer award from the Tennis Black List,” said Ntwali. “I am proud, humbled and filled with gratitude.

“As someone who has dedicated more than a decade to the development of tennis in East and Central Africa, this recognition is deeply meaningful, not just for me personally but for the entire region.

“It shines a light on the often-unseen efforts taking place to grow the game in communities where tennis is still emerging. This award reinforces the belief that with commitment, collaboration and a shared vision, we can break barriers and create lasting change.”

Tennis Black List is the global celebration of Black and mixed black excellence across the game — spotlighting the unsung, the visionary and the next generation of changemakers.

Taking place in the run up to The Championships at Wimbledon, the Tennis Black List recognises the contributions of individuals and organisations from grassroots level up to the professional game in Britain and internationally.

It follows the example set by the successful and respected Football Black List, created by Leon Mann MBE and Rodney Hinds, and Rugby Black List which have demonstrated the power that celebrating black excellence can achieve in sport.

The event was an opportunity to inspire the next generation in the tennis community, with the commitment shown by the winners on and off the court.

Awards were handed out in ten categories across the evening at the ceremony, with several recipients present at the The Queen’s Club.

Founders Anne-Marie Batson and Richard Sackey Addo said: “This movement is about legacy. Tennis Black List is creating space for Black and mixed-black heritage excellence to be seen, honoured and remembered across all areas of tennis. We are building a global legacy that makes space for what is next.”

Launched in 2022; Tennis Black List is the only global platform dedicated to celebrating and documenting Black and mixed-black impact in tennis — from grassroots organisers to elite players. A movement rooted in recognition, legacy, and cultural celebration.