Sailors Peters and Sterritt left frustrated after lack of wind meant race postponed

The lack of Marseilles winds meant that the medal race was postponed whilst the boats were on the water.

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt were left frustrated by a lack of wind as the men's skiff final was postponed at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The fleet in the medal decider race had set sail, but an unexpected change in weather forced the race to halt at the end of the first lap.

The British duo were running sixth during the race's first stint after having finished the Opening Series in seventh place however will have to restart from scratch for the rescheduled race.

Sterritt said: “It wasn’t actually that stressful I don’t think. I think for some of the other teams sitting in those medal positions, they’ve had quite a mentally draining day.

“For us, we were in a great position in being able to attack and I think we’re in a really positive opportunity mindset so each time we got a race away it was really exciting.

“That turned inside out a bit when the wind struggled to stay for the whole race and we got delayed again.

“It always felt like we were going to be on the front foot and trying to attack the race. It was actually quite an enjoyable day.”

Sterritt’s Tunbridge Wells teammate on the other hand holds a slightly more pessimistic view of the day's weather antics.

“Fickle winds there, we had a good wind forecast and we thought it was going to be on.” Peters said. “We were fully expecting to just get it done and come in and it be finished.

“The wind just retreated across the bay so we got two races away and neither of them were able to finish because there was no wind. Long day and no racing.”

As frustrating as it has been for the sailors, it may be a blessing for the pair as they can now reevaluate tactics and perhaps have a better chance at catching up to the Croatian, Spanish, and New Zealander crews in the lead.

Looking ahead to the medal race Peters added: “More of the same, our plan is to choose before the race what we think is going to win the race and then go all guns blazing at that and hopefully it's right.

“If it is, we’ve got a chance and we’ve got to give ourselves that chance.”

Follow the British Sailing Team at Paris 2024 on Instagram at @britishsailing and on www.britishsailingteam.com.