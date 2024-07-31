Sailors Peters and Sterritt will take on the medal races in Marseilles

Getty Images

Peters and Sterritt have negotiated a variety of conditions in Marseilles to take them into the medal races.

Team GB sailor James Peters is on a collision course towards the medal places after shooting up the rankings in Marseille.

Peters and 49er partner Fynn Sterritt initially endured a difficult start to Paris 2024, falling victim to the temperamental conditions as they finished the opening day in 14th.

But after bouncing back with three top six finishes on day two, the pair produced their first victory of the Olympic Games in Tuesday’s final race to propel themselves into fourth.

With the wind beneath their sails, Tunbridge Wells’ Peters is confident that they can continue in fine stead as the duo set their sights on a debut Olympic medal.

“The momentum is with us and we feel like we’re on the up,” he said. “We’re feeling as good as we’ve ever been and we’re just looking forward to the final two days and then the medal race.

“That last race win is a boost. We’ve been sailing well in all the races. We have slipped a bit here and there and we could have won it or ended up fifth or whatever.

“In that one it all came together and we capitalised on it, so it makes you feel good but more important than the win is the way we’re sailing. We’re putting together a really nice regatta now.”

Marseille’s waters have lived up to their reputation of being notoriously unpredictable in the Games thus far, and as Peters prepares to enter the medal run-in, he insists his pair will be ready to tackle any and all conditions.

Peters added: “In the races we’ve had everything from flat calm to 18 knots, so you’ve got to be prepared for anything here and we will be.”

The GB pair have had to dig deep to find their form after the disappointment of opening day, coming out fighting to claw their way back to medal contention.

Now placed in a very promising position ahead of the final two days of men’s skiff action, Inverness sailor Sterritt is in similarly high spirits.

“Winning the last race always makes you feel quite good,” he added. “Good mood in the camp.

“I feel like we’re gaining a bit of momentum going into the regatta and the points are all really tight so just looking forward to tomorrow.

“The first day was tough, more because we felt we sailed well and didn’t get the results which was disappointing.

“But we’ve kept plugging away, doing what we’ve been doing and the rewards have come, so I'm looking forward to the next couple of days. Like James says, building momentum.”