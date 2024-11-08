Saints' struggle no surprise, says legend Bayfield

Â©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Northampton Saints will struggle to match last season’s Champions Cup exploits because they have become ‘victims of their own success’, according to club legend Martin Bayfield.

Saints reached the last four in 2023/24, narrowly going down 20-17 against Leinster in an epic semi-final in Dublin.

The result dashed their chances of replicating the feats of Saracens and Exeter Chiefs, who have both done the double in recent years, with the Devonians the last English club to reach the final in 2020.

Saints are among those looking to change that record going into the new Champions Cup campaign but Bayfield feels they have their work cut out.

“I don't see them getting to a semi-final, simply because I think I see their European Champions Cup campaign similar to their Premiership campaign at the moment, where they are three (wins) from six," he said.

“They are victims of their own success in some ways. They are now giving more players to the England squad and it doesn't matter how professional you want to be, when you come back from England camp, there's a lull. It's difficult to reach those heights.

“They're going to pick up more injuries, which they already have, their injury list is not a good one.

“They've lost key players, starting to bring them through, but I still think they are going to play phenomenal rugby.

“We've already seen it. There's been some incredible rugby played. But I don’t think they've quite got the firepower, the grunt up front that they used to have.

“They'll get there, they have a phenomenal coaching team and the atmosphere is amazing at Franklin's Gardens, it’s off the scale. But it'll be tough to replicate what they did last year.”

Bayfield was speaking as Premier Sports unveiled its 32-strong TV talent team for its live Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup coverage, with Saints kicking off their campaign against Castres on December 7.

The competition offers another opportunity for Fin Smith, currently being overlooked in England’s matchday squads, to showcase his talents on the big stage with Bayfield excited to see what the fly-half can produce.

“This competition was the making of him last year,” he said.

“As soon as we saw him on this stage, we thought this guy can play, and not only can he kick goals, but he can control the game, and he can put banging hits in – he’s an incredible tackler, and that’s what you want.

“It was the making of Northampton as well, because they didn't start the Premiership campaign particularly well, then they had this incredible run through the Champions Cup that helped get them over the line to win a Premiership title.

"The Champions Cup is always special and I can't wait for it to get underway."

