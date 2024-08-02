Sam Sills excited for the windsurfing medal race after qualifying eighth

Getty Images

Sills has been in Marseilles for 100 days preparing for the final race

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Sills is full of excitement after qualifying for the iQFOIL class final series at the Paris Olympics.

Sills currently sits in eighth in the standing, 22 points off the podium and 28 points behind Australia’s Grae Morris in the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Olympic debutant must come through quarter-finals and a semi-final to reach the final and guarantee himself a medal.

“I’m so happy, it was a real fight,” he said. “I started the event in almost last and fighting my way all the back to the top 10 and now its all on.”

“Anyone can win in this top 10 and now the plan is to get as recovered as possible and try and smash it tomorrow for Great Britain.

“I believe in my prep. I’ve been here over 100 days and I’m super excited to just go for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The hard bit is navigating the series. This is the cherry on top, you have just got to absolutely believe in yourself, send it as far as you can and we will see what happens.

“And most of all enjoy it, it's very special. I’ll remember this moment for the rest of my life. Olympic finals, it's quite emotional actually.”

Sills placed fifth at the 2023 World Championships in Lake Garda having taking time away from the sport after missing out on Olympic selection.

The 31-year-old was well aware of his precarious position with only the top ten making through to the medal series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sills added: “You really felt the pressure. Everyone was attacking the starts so heavily, you could feel people crumbling, making big mistakes.

“It's so difficult to stay really centred and just try not to give it all away. I managed to keep my claws in and hang on there and put myself in the position to go for it tomorrow.

“Big thanks to our team, to everyone supporting me. I’m just so happy. Can’t wait to go and do this.”

Follow the British Sailing Team at Paris 2024 on Instagram at @britishsailing and on www.britishsailingteam.com.