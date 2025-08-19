Sam Watson eagerly anticipating Defender Burghley Horse Trials

Harry Mutch riding Shanbeg Cooley for GBR during the Cross Country phase of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, in the parkland of Burghley House near Stamford in Lincolnshire in the UK on the 30th August to 3 September 2023. | Defender Burghley Horse Trials / Peter Nixon

The County Carlow-based rider has represented Ireland at 11 major Championships and won a silver medal in team eventing at the 2018 World Championships since he first took to the saddle aged 16.

Sam Watson is eagerly anticipating all the Defender Burghley Horse Trials have to offer as he prepares to return to the iconic venue for only the third time in his equestrian career.

Now 39, Watson and noble steed Ballyneety Rocketman will cross the Irish Sea come September for another tilt at what he describes as 'the pinnacle of the sport'.

“I’m delighted to be going there,” said Watson. “As an Irish rider, it tends to clash with other European events and it’s not a track where I’ve had as many rides as I’d like but it’s right up my street.

“It’s one of the most challenging tracks in the world and it’s certainly the pinnacle of the sport.

“In eventing you compete against two core components: your opponents and the course itself.

“It's similar to golf in that sense. What’s going to suit you, a low-scoring course or a longer course?

“For us, Burghley and its course is the biggest component. It’s a very challenging track so it pushes us out of our comfort zone more than a championship course.

“It is the most challenging track in the world and as a competitor that kind of excites you.

“It challenges you and that’s what you want to ride. You want to be challenged. It’s good and you have to have a very fit and talented horse. You need to have a horse at the top of their game.

“Burghley’s the toughest competition that you can put in front of yourself as an athlete and in front of your horse but we’re ready.”

Watson is one of six Irish riders competing at Burghley House this year, alongside Susie Berry, Lucy Latta, Padraig Mccarthy, Joseph Murphy and Austin O'Connor.

The sextet are all aiming to become the first rider from the Emerald Isle to win at Burghley House in just over six decades, with the feat last accomplished by Harry Freeman-Jackson on St. Finbarr in 1963.

“I always feel like I’m competing for my country and not as an individual competitor, added Watson. We’re underdogs and haven't won one of the British majors in 60 years so it's been a good while.

“There have been a couple of Irish wins in the history books and we'd love to get another one.”

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk