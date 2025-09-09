Santini calls for more support for Brazil in last international appearance

Brazil squad at the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 | World Rugby

Edna Santini used her last display in a Brazil shirt to call for better support for the national team

As the Brazilian national anthem rang out around Franklin’s Gardens for their final match at the Women’s Rugby World Cup, the emotion on Edna Santini’s face was clear to see.

In what had been a tournament of firsts for Brazil, this was to be Santini’s last time representing her national team.

While it ended in 64-3 defeat to Italy in Northampton, the 33-year-old centre took the opportunity to call for more support for those who will follow in her footsteps.

“We need more investment,” Santini asserted. “Otherwise we won't be able to have good structures, we won't be able to keep a large squad of girls training.

“So we need more financial support so we can encourage a lot more girls to play rugby in schools.

“The more clubs we encourage to invest in their academies, this will, over the years, yield more and more good results for Brazil.”

In qualifying for the tournament, Brazil became the first South American side to compete at a Women’s Rugby World Cup and the first Brazilian team, men’s or women’s, to appear in the competition.

And while they may not have come away with a win, Brazil certainly made an impression on the English crowds and provided ample moments to celebrate.

Bianca Silva dotted down their first-ever World Cup try against France, before they sent Northampton into raptures by opening the scoring in their final pool match.

Raquel Kocchan kicked over the penalty that gave Brazil a 3-0 lead at Franklin’s Gardens and while Italy eventually took control, the loudest roar of the day would come as Giovanna Barth planted the ball over the line in the 36th minute.

While the try did not count due to a knock-on in the build-up, it was a reflection of Brazil’s capabilities when given the chance on the world stage.

“[Going ahead] was very good because we have started all our previous matches behind, so being in the front for the first time, it was really important,” reflected Santini.

“It shows how much we can keep the match level, but we need to be able to keep doing it for a longer time.

“[The support] was really important. We felt really good about it. It was our first World Cup, so everybody was waiting to see if we would score some goals, play well and not just lose without doing anything.

“They have supported us from the beginning until the end.”

Santini came on in the 48th minute at outside centre for her final match on the international stage.

She boasts an astonishing career having represented Brazil in sevens at a home Olympics, at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup and now at the Rugby World Cup in England.

As Santini hands the baton on, she has certainly left a rich legacy for her successors to build on, and will have struggled to find a better occasion to mark her final cap.

The impact of such a legacy may well have started to hit during that final rendition of Hino Nacional Brasileiro, but there will be plenty of special moments still to reflect on as her and the team truly realise what they achieved in England.

“That was the last anthem for us in this World Cup. It was a very important and special moment for each one of us, specially me, because it was my last match with a Brazilian national team jersey,” said Santini.

“Singing the anthem is always very emotional. We are representing a great nation, so each one carries a lot of things with them. It was very special.

“I was very happy when Brazil qualified [for this World Cup]. It's important for me, it's important for all the girls, to be able to be in this first World Cup.

“[I was able] to bring a little of my experience over the years. Now, the girls continue the hard work, the growth of rugby, so that we can be in more cups with better results.”

