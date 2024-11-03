Sara Tsukamoto reaches top step of Pickleball National podium

Paul Currie

London's Sara Tsukamoto claimed women's doubles gold at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals in Bolton.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London's Sara Tsukamoto claimed women's doubles gold at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals in Bolton.

Tsukamoto partnered Mollie O'Donoghue to the top of the podium as they defeated Mercedes Baxter Chinery and Mollie Knaggs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having emerged victorious off the back of a partnership less than six months old, Tsukamoto revealed the day will live long in the memory.

“We first met in July and played against each other then," she said. "We both played really well together here so we're happy with the result.

“It's a really fun event, really great."

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport gets its name from its American founders, with the family game created in 1965 and named after their pet dog Pickle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Played indoors and outdoors, it is a fast-growing sport across England and can be played by all ages and abilities, even on the same court.

Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the English Nationals comprised four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North-west.

She added: “I went to Durham in 2023 and I'd then moved down to London looking to play another sport so I put in a group chat on Facebook that I'm looking to play some pickleball and it went from there.

“Padel's a fast-growing racket sport but pickleball is up there as well and having that recognition is pretty awesome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a bunch of groups of people playing pickleball. Look on Facebook, find groups and just put yourself out there.

“The pickleball community is so much better than any other sport. Everyone is so supportive of each other and helping each other get better every day and it's a great community to be a part of.”

Pickleball England has announced a record number of over 1,000 players competing at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals. The tournament takes place from the 31st October - 3rd November at Bolton Arena and is the second largest national pickleball event. For more information, visit www.pickleballengland.org