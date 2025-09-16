Sarah Hunter hopes to keep inspiring next generation of coaches

Sarah Hunter at Sutherland Park on June 07, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | World Rugby via Getty Images

The former Red Roses captain-turned-defence-coach was part of the first Gallagher High Performance Academy (GHPA) cohort in 2023, with the programme a partnership between Gallagher and World Rugby aimed to provide aspiring female coaches with the training and opportunities they need to pursue their careers

In rugby, you're only allowed to pass backwards but Sarah Hunter hopes to keep paying it forward by inspiring the next generation of female coaches.

Hunter joined the Red Roses coaching staff only a few months after retiring and is part of John Mitchell's staff as they chase World Cup glory on home soil this month.

The North Shields native was given support through mentoring and workshops, as well as being embedded with the England team for the first WXV tournament, which the Red Roses won.

Alongside her exploits on the field across a 16-year career, Hunter highlighted the programme's value in helping her build her fledgling career on the touchline. "It has been invaluable," said Hunter. "It came at an important time and helped in identifying where my strengths lie and what type of coach I wanted to be.

"As someone who was starting in that new space, to have another group of women who were experiencing similar situations was vital.

"For a lot of us it was just having that opportunity.

"We’re competitors on the field but collaborators off it. We’ve got to be united collectively as women to enter coaching in a high performance level and we can only do that by supporting each other off the field.

The GHPA aims to elevate the prominence of coaches and other high-performance roles for women at the elite levels of the sport by focusing on talent identification, professional support, and championing the next generation of international coaches.

"For women trying to get to the next level, there is a lack of experience in a high-performance environment," added World Rugby Hall of Famer Carol Isherwood.

"The chance to be in the squad and see how it’s done and contribute to the coaching team is invaluable.

"Five of the coaches have done it twice and a whole load of them are here at the World Cup as actual coaches so it’s huge for me to see the difference and how most of them are still involved in coaching.

"The difference it makes is that other people see the value of having a female coach and it changes some perceptions around that."

