If your idea of a Boat Race is two teams in different shades of blue puffing down the Thames then think again - welcome to kayak cross, the viral sporting hit of these Olympics.

Stoke's Joe Clarke and British team-mate Kimberley Woods took silver and bronze as the discipline made its debut at Vaires-sur-Marne and social media went into meltdown.

Forget the ripple of polite applause over at the Olympic dressage in Versailles, this pumped-up crowd - basking in the full glare of the afternoon sun - were an alcohol-free Ally Pally at Christmas.

Though karaoke and kayaking were perhaps not what Pierre de Courbetin envisaged when he founded the modern Games over a century ago.

The wettest and wildest ride at the Games features four paddlers who drop five metres into the water in plastic boats.

Their double-bladed paddles serve two purposes. Firstly, to power down the foaming rapids - via upstream and downstream buoys and even a limbo stick - and secondly, as weapons.

Cutting up your rivals is positively encouraged, as they dodgem their way through the swirling swell to finish line.

Clarke won slalom gold on his Olympic debut eight years ago but was controversially not selected to defend his title in Tokyo, contemplating walking away from the sport.

Woods – a bronze medallist in the canoe slalom - has spoken candidly about her difficult relationship with mental health, which has been as choppy as the water she paddles on for as long as she can remember.

Three canoe slalom medals are Britain’s best-ever return from the sport, with both insisting they benefited from the installation of a big drop in ramp at their Lea Valley training base, made possible by National Lottery funding.

"I came into this event wanting to win gold and that didn't happen but I'm not disappointed in any way," said Clarke, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

"A silver medal for Team GB is absolutely massive and I'm very proud of myself and to help the team win two medals in five minutes is huge.

"We're just getting started here. I obviously missed out in Tokyo which was a big blow, but we've bounced back from that, and I've got a silver medal round my neck."|

Clarke was greeted by partner Belle and 20-month-old son Hugo and a big party of friends and family from back home.

"Hugo’s had his supporters t-shirt on every race day which has my face on, and he picks it up in the morning and says 'dada' and hugs it," added Clarke.

"It's the cutest thing you'll ever seen. I'm very proud to have him here as he's my absolute world and I can't wait for some family time with my wife and son now.

"She's been through an awful lot to support me and get me in this shape to win medals, so I think she's very proud."

Having missed a Games in Rio, Clarke, 31, insists he'll be back in Los Angeles in four-years’ time.

"We're just getting started here, he said. "There's definitely more to come and the enjoyment factor is still there. When that goes then we'll stop but right now I'm loving life."

