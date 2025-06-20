School headmaster hails the importance of sport for children

Iain Williamson, Head Teacher at Dame Dorothy Primary School (right). | RICHARD LEE PHOTOGRAPHY

Iain Williamson has embedded a culture of activity at Dame Dorothy Primary School and celebration was in full swing as pupils at the school got involved in a range of sports to kick off the week.

By Laura Howard, Sportsbeat

A headmaster from Sunderland emphasised the importance of activity for children after his school launched the Youth Sport Trust’s National School Sports Week on Monday.

The Youth Sport Trust’s annual campaign promotes the importance of daily physical activity by encouraging schools, families, and communities to engage in 60 minutes of PE, sport, and play and there was no better place to witness its impact than Dame Dorothy where activity is at the core of their ethos.

“We think activity is absolutely imperative. It's what we do all the time. Just because it's the National School Sports Week this week, it doesn't mean that it doesn't happen in other weeks. It should be happening all the time,” said Williamson.

“It's wonderful to see today. We pride ourselves at Dame Dorothy on being a very active school. We wear active uniform, and we have daily activities from breakfast club right the way through the school day.

“Because that's what children should be. Children should be active.”

The Sunderland primary school were donning their ‘Always Active uniform’ which removes barriers to participation in activity throughout the school day.

It means children feel comfortable to move and do not have to have the discomfort of getting changed with their peers so teachers can utilise activity when they feel it is needed.

“We realised that we wanted our children to be active all the time. We looked at some of the barriers like inappropriate footwear, the uniform didn't lend itself to being active as well,” explained Williamson.

“By 2024, we launched our active uniform, which has reduced the number of children who miss out on PE sessions because you can dress for PE, you can dress for activity and there's no reason why you can't take part.

“You can see children are more attentive. It allows teachers to take the children outside, have a quick run around the field for five minutes so they can refocus for the next lesson.”

The pupils put their active uniform to good use on Monday as they took part in a day full of activity.

There were Girls Active sessions where older pupils delivered coaching and encouragement to the younger years followed by PE sessions using National School Sports Week resources.

The children also received a visit and the opportunity for a Q&A with world Thai boxing champion, British boxing champion and Youth Sport Trust Athlete Mentor Rachael Mackenzie.

It is activity and awareness that is needed more than ever in young people with less than a third of teachers and parents currently aware that children and young people should be active for 60 minutes a day.

“It's never been more important than it is now. In schools we have got to show them that being active is not just good for their physical health but it's really important for their mental health and their well-being too,” added Williamson.

“There is a national obesity crisis. Many of the children, certainly in the city of Sunderland, are what's described as being overweight or obese. That trend is rising, and we need to do something to address that.”

National School Sports Week is an annual campaign by the Youth Sport Trust, dedicated to celebrating the power of PE, sport, and play to build brighter futures. This year, powered by Sports Direct x Under Armour, marks the 30th anniversary of the Youth Sport Trust, who is a UK leading children’s charity for improving young people's wellbeing through sport and play. Visit www.youthsporttrust.org.