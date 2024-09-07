Schrager battles to sixth in road race at Paralympics

ParalympicsGB/David Pearce

Daphne Schrager fought her way to the end to clinch sixth in Paris

Daphne Schrager refused to give up when the going got tough at Paris 2024.

The cyclist from Malmesbury finished sixth in the women's road race at her maiden Paralympics, having already won individual pursuit silver on the track.

After falling back on the first lap due to a misplaced drafting tactic, Schrager put all her effort into chasing the leading pack but the finish line came too soon.

Schrager admitted that she was taking positives away from her performance, charging down the medallists on the final two laps until they were back in view but ultimately too far behind to challenge for a medal.

“I gave it everything I had, I just followed the wrong wheel into the wrong corner early on and the gap opened up," said Schrager, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games. .

"With that technical tight course it’s then really hard to bridge the gap once the gap has gone.

"There’s not really much I could have done, I tried but I couldn’t really bring it back. I could see them for the next two laps I just couldn’t bridge it.

"Its a mixed class so the odds are always going to be against you but I’m really proud that I showed not giving up and just kept going."

After a fruitful first Paralympics in Paris, Schrager noted that she was thrilled with how her performances have gone overall.

At just 23-years-old, she has become one of the strongest names in the British para cycling team and is already looking forward to what the future brings.

“It’s been crazy, the whole team has been amazing and the staff have gone above and beyond to make our dreams happen and put us on the start line.

"There are a lot young ones like me and Matthew [Robertson] coming through so hopefully if you give us an extra four years, we’ll be back with a vengeance."

But first, Schrager admitted that she needs a bit of time to relax and recover from her efforts, gin and tonic in hand.

She added: “I shouldn’t say this being an athlete, but I just want a G&T, some chips and to lie down for several days now."

