Scotland out to inspire next generation in World Cup knockouts

Scotland are out to inspire the next generation of players, says Rhona Lloyd, as they secured their first Rugby World Cup quarter-final in 23 years.

Lloyd scored two tries in Scotland’s 29–15 win over Fiji as the backline lit up a soggy Salford.

Now they will take on Canada with the chance to top the pool — and perfect their preparation for a first knockout game since 2002.

A generation has been and gone since then; indeed, eight players in the current squad were not even born the last time Scotland reached the quarter-finals.

So it is not lost on Lloyd what the opportunity means.

She said: “We want to inspire the next generation of rugby players in Scotland, and the longer we can stay in this competition, the more we can do that.

“I am absolutely buzzing to make the quarter-finals — that has been a massive goal for Scotland.

“As someone who played in the last World Cup when we didn’t achieve that, it honestly means the world to have ticked that off and secured it.”

Meanwhile, skipper Rachel Malcolm has called on the blue invasion of Scotland fans to follow the team to Exeter for another crunch Rugby World Cup clash.

Supporters have been in fine voice for both of Scotland’s matches at Salford Community Stadium in the north of England, with strains of Flower of Scotland heard hours before kick-off on Saturday.

But now, the Scotland skipper and her squad head to the south-west of the country to take on world number two Canada.

“It is probably two of the best weeks of my career, if I am honest with you,” Malcolm said.

“The reception we have had coming off that bus, the reception we have had in the stands — I have never experienced anything like it.

“I have goosebumps just talking about it right now. It has been a highlight of my career.

“The more we can get down to Exeter and get behind us again, I know it is a slightly longer drive, but it means the absolute world.

“We need as much support behind us because it truly does drive us forwards. It has been a phenomenal two weeks, and a bit of a fairytale.

“It is not done yet and we need to finish off the job next week.”

In Scotland’s way are Canada, who put Wales to the sword, triumphing 42–0 with pace and power that proved too much to handle.

Malcolm added: “Time after time we are growing as a team, but we need to grow again to come in next week and challenge one of the best teams in the tournament.

“It is going to be a lot of recovery after two big games. A lot of people have played a lot of big minutes, but eyes on Canada and eyes on the opportunities that we can target.”

With Scotland making new history, Malcolm was also keen to pay tribute to the players who came before this crop of 32.

“It means quite literally everything. I have been a part of this team since 2016, but there have been women before us who have been fighting for this goal,” she said.

“We fought to qualify for a World Cup, but since I have been a part of it, it has always been about competing at the top level of the table. To get to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2002 is a phenomenal achievement.

“It is the result of the work we have tirelessly put in, not just in the last three-year cycle but in the cycles before that.

“That win was for the women on the pitch, but also the women who went before us and had to fight to get us into this position.”

Scotland are awaiting updates on several players’ fitness, with Caity Mattinson forced out of the team just before kick-off.

Rhea Clarke took her place on the bench, but her sister Elliann Clarke limped off with injury, while Lisa Thomson required treatment for a cut to her head.

Elis Martin took several huge knocks, including the one that saw Bitila Tawake red-carded in the 56th minute.

Head coach Bryan Easson will hope to be able to call on two of his most experienced players, with Lana Skeldon and Jade Konkel both missing the win over Fiji.

Canada’s pack showed their full force against Wales, forcing them back in the scrum several times, which is why Easson is predicting a light week of training.

He said: “I watched bits of their game against Wales — I haven’t seen it all. We, as a coaching team, reviewed Canada last Wednesday.

“We have watched the last four games they have played, so we are well aware of the threats.

“We know how physical they are, and we are pretty much prepared, but we won’t train a lot next week. It was emotional, it was physical — you’ve got to look after the bodies and make sure we are ready for next weekend.

“I think Canada are probably the most physical team in the world, so we are ready for that.”

