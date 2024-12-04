Scotland rugby stars Sione and Mosese Tuipulotu and their “Greenock granny” presented with honorary life memberships at her hometown club

Scotland rugby stars Sione and Mosese Tuipulotu and their “Greenock granny” have been presented with honorary life memberships at her hometown club, Greenock Wanderers.

The honour came after Jaqueline Thomson surprised her grandsons with a special visit to Murrayfield ahead of Scotland’s clash with Australia on 24 November.

Originally from the west coast town, 77-year-old Jaqueline now lives in Australia, with the Scots connection enabling the brothers to play for the national team.

The presentation was the result of the club’s effort to recognise the family’s “unique contribution” to Greenock.

The reunion was secretly organised by travel comparison app Skyscanner, with the brothers led to believe they were taking part in a promotion for the company, which is also the official technology partner of Scottish Rugby.

Sione Tuipulotu, who was named as Scotland captain prior to the Autumn Nations Series, had believed his grandmother would never see him play at Murrayfield due to her age and health.

However, she watched on from the stands as Scotland emerged victorious against the Wallabies 27-13, with Sione scoring a try.

A life membership is the ultimate honour given by a rugby club and recognises significant contribution.

Greenock Wanderers awarded the memberships to Jaqueline, Sione and Mosese following Scotland’s win, after arranging to meet them with the Scottish Rugby Union.

It marks the beginning of an “exciting relationship” between the club and the family and soon hopes to welcome them to the club’s home, Fort Matilda.

Tony Barrie, Greenock Wanderers’ vice-president of finance, said: “The club got in contact with the SRU in the hope of arranging a chance to see Sione, Mosese, and Jaqueline to present them with their memberships.

“I was fortunate enough to be at the game against Australia and to get permission to briefly meet with both Sione and Jaqueline after the game. “It was a great chance to let it be known how proud we are to have them associated with the club.

“Jaqueline’s roots in Greenock have created a special link, and we deeply admire the incredible impact both Sione and Mosese have had on Scottish Rugby.”

Story: Deadline News/Isla Storie