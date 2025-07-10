Scotland to battle for floorball title in France

Team Ecosse captain: Kirsty Welling

Scotland is to take on the best of floorball in Europe as a delegation of athletes look forward to competing at Eurogames 2025 in Lyon later this month.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Floorball is a fast-paced, indoor team sport, similar to hockey, played with a stick and a plastic ball. It is popular in Scandinavia and Europe, and is gaining popularity worldwide. Scotland is home to Floorball Scotland who run the Scottish Floorball league – which is made up of six teams from across the country.

Following the growth of the sport in Scotland, the nation will be represented by two floorball teams in Lyon – Team Scotland and Team Ecosse, as a nod to the games French hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Scotland floorball secured bronze medals at the 2023 Eurogames in Bern and the 2024 games in Vienna, and so both teams are heading to France with gold on their mind.

Team Scotland and Team Ecosse

The teams were selected from LGBTQIA+ and ally floorball players from across Scotland, with players from multiple teams in the country taking part.

First established in 1992, the Eurogames brings together the continent's best LGBTQIA+ athletes, and Team Scotland and Team Ecosse will be representing the nation on the floorball rink.

The Team Scotland and Team Ecosse floorball squads travel as part of a wider Team Scotland delegation of athletes coordinated by Leap Sports Scotland. This will be the third games where Scotland has been represented on the floorball rink, and the seventh in which Scotland has participated. Over 5,000 athletes will take part in the games, and dozens of athletes from Scotland will take part in the majority of the 38 sports on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Scotland coach, Bob Paterson, said:“The Eurogames is a chance to show what LGBTQIA+ athletes from Scotland have to offer. We’re honoured to be able to fly the Saltire and represent the country that we love, that we call home, and we will give it our all to make everyone proud. These games bring together people from across Europe at a time when our world feels more fractured than it has before and we are delighted to be a part of that.

“Floorball isn’t the biggest sport in the country, but it’s a growing sport and it allows people the freedom to have fun, make new friends, learn new skills, and compete in an environment where you’re accepted whoever you are.”

Team Ecosse captain, Kirsty Welling, said:“The chance to compete for Scotland against some of the best floorball players from across Europe is a real privilege. All our players have worked tirelessly to prepare for this opportunity, and we’ll make the most of our time on the rink.”

If you want to find out more about the sport, or to find out how to take part, visit the Floorball Scotland website: sfloorball.uk

Find out more about the Eurogames in Lyon: lyon2025.com