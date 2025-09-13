Scotland have had a campaign highlighted by togetherness and adversity | World Rugby

England versus Scotland can so often be pitched as the haves against the have-nots, but what Scotland’s women’s rugby team have is a beautiful togetherness the Red Roses could only dream of, that’s according to Elis Martin.

Martin, who is on the bench for Scotland’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash with the Auld Enemy on Sunday, is one of two chief hair stylists in the team alongside back row star Evie Gallagher. On the morning of the biggest game of their young careers, the pair will spend hours braiding most of their teammates’ hair, so they are battle ready to go in search of history.

To some, what athletes do with their hair might be a flippant thing, but when you compare Scotland’s set-up to world number one England’s, who have employed professional braiders, the identity of each team becomes clearer.

“We are professional in so many ways, and we don’t take shortcuts in our recovery and our nutrition,” Martin said, as she is quick to praise the team around the team. “Our manager goes above and beyond to make sure we have the best facilities, the best hotels, the best training times, the best food.

“Our S&C make sure we have the best programme, the best supplements, whatever else it is. But we definitely don’t cut corners when it comes to being together. We got a professional braider in a few years ago and she was lovely, but it wasn’t right, and it wasn’t us.

“I know there are many cultures in the world where they braid luck, and they braid messages and happiness into people and when they are working together and for us it is an art, and it is a way of connecting and it is a way of being together in those moments before a game and taking breaths together. It is probably not as airy fairy on the day but for me it is so meaningful, and I would feel so empty without having that.

“People will sit around the braiding area and take in the atmosphere, they say they are coming to the salon early so they can be there with the vibes and the chat, and people bring you gifts. They appreciate it so much and that validation knowing you are doing something nice for the squad is so the essence of us.

“As a squad, we do everything together, doing everything for each other and not one ounce of it is individual. I know the England girls are all friends, but I can say that that is something that is similar, that is the difference I think.”

Scotland will play the team many are calling the champions elect in Bristol at 4pm on Sunday in their first World Cup quarter-final in 23 years. Beat England and Bryan Easson’s side would make history, reach a first semi-final and ending the Red Roses win streak before it can break another world record.

It would also prolong the international career of Jade Konkel, who will retire at the conclusion of this World Cup. The 31-year-old was Scotland’s first-ever contracted professional women’s rugby player and her retirement comes with a cloud of uncertainty over the women’s team with a long-running contract dispute paused for the World Cup campaign.

Similarly, Easson’s contract as head coach has already been confirmed to be ending at the conclusion of this tournament despite the success he has guided the team to. As much as togetherness has been the buzzword of Scotland’s tournament, so has adversity.

However, Martin will not allow her side’s history-making to run to be defined by this. She added: “The adversity we have faced is not what drives us, it is each other and we do what we do in spite of what people have done to us, not because of it, that is a really important distinction for us to make.

“We deserve support, we deserve help, and we deserve to be treated well and to be seen as equal to other teams and to whoever else. We excel in spite of the adversity not because of it.

“Us as a squad, we love to go through things, it seems to be our thing. A lot of people have said that they have never met a squad that have had to suffer quite as much as we have, through bereavement, through financial issues, through injury, there is so many things the squad has faced. In the media, you will have seen all the contract discussions, we have a really good conversation that was ongoing until we got here, and we decided as a squad that we were going to shut out the noise and just be us in this bubble and that was the best things we could have done.

“What it has allowed us to do, and I speak for myself in this, it has allowed us to be in a different place from where that occurred. We are very good at grabbing each other by the collar and pulling ourselves through it and that is not something I have ever had before and even the male staff would say the same, the camaraderie and the culture and the friendship is what brings us through and that is beautiful.”

