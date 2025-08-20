Scotland's Emma Orr channelling previous frustrations at Rugby World Cup

Emma Orr flies the flag. | SNS Group / SRU

Emma Orr is determined to channel the frustration of Scotland’s previous Rugby World Cup experience when they open their 2025 campaign against Wales on Saturday.

Orr is set to embark on her second World Cup, having been part of the squad that finished winless in New Zealand three years ago.

That was Scotland’s first World Cup appearance in over a decade, and the 22-year-old believes her side have developed significantly since then as they target progression from Pool B, also containing Wales, Australia, and Fiji.

A crunch clash with familiar foes Wales in Salford on Saturday could go a long way to deciding whether that dream is realised and Orr wants to ensure there are no regrets this time around.

“We left that World Cup feeling pretty frustrated and fairly gutted with our performances,” she said.

“We've had to sit with that feeling for three years now so the last thing we want to do is leave this World Cup with the same feelings, so that's a huge motivation for us.

"That was the first World Cup in 12 years the Scotland women's team had been at, so it's really cool to be going to our second one now.

“We didn't get the results in that one so we're looking to go one better this time and see how far we can go.

"We've got so much potential, so much talent in this team that we want to do it justice, we want to do the coaching team justice and each other.

“I'm not saying that we didn't give everything last time, but I think I was definitely naive to the occasion. I think I know what it means more, and what it means more to me now."

Orr will be central to Scotland’s hopes of progression, with the centre arriving off the back of an impressive season with Bristol Bears in Premiership Women’s Rugby.

She will take her place in an exciting back line that also includes fellow youngster Fran McGhie on the wing, while the experienced Lisa Thomson will likely partner Orr in midfield.

The 22-year-old was just a teenager as part of the squad that went to New Zealand for the previous World Cup and feels she has grown as a player and a person since then.

“I genuinely hadn't really been abroad ever, we didn't really do abroad holidays, so to be going to a World Cup on the other side of the world at such a young age was so daunting,” she said.

“I look back now and I'm like, 'I don't know how I did that', but it's credit to the team and the management that we have here that I just felt so looked after, which was so lovely.

“I feel like I've grown up loads since the last World Cup, the team taught me so many lessons. It's like having 30 big sisters, which is so lovely.

“I just continued to grow on the pitch, I'm learning so much from my fellow teammates, but also off the pitch they inspire me every day. It's just so great to be here."

There was little to choose between the sides when Scotland last played Wales, with Bryan Easson’s side edging a 24-21 win in Edinburgh during the Six Nations.

And Orr expects another close encounter with the added pressure of a World Cup.

"The fixture against Wales is always such an exciting fixture for us,” she added.

“I think both teams are on an upward trajectory with their squads at the moment and it's always a really close game, usually just a score in it.

“I am really looking forward to getting out there and putting in the performance."

