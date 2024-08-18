Scott Brash loving life after Olympic glory at Paris 2024

ph.Ljuba Buzzola/Longines Global

The 38-year-old from Edinburgh joined forces with fellow Team GB riders Ben Maher and Harry Charles to win team jumping gold in Versailles, a second victory 12 years on from his London 2012 exploits

Winning an Olympic gold medal can often make you feel like royalty.

And Paris 2024 team show jumping champion Scott Brash revealed that he is enjoying every aspect of his post-Olympics high, including the dinners at Kensington Palace.

And with the glitz and glamour that comes with becoming Olympic champion, Brash noted that some of the highlights of his celebrations have come from dining in royal halls.

"It will probably sink in towards the end of my career when I look back and realise what an accomplishment it was," he said.

"I'm still riding on a high and delighted with a gold medal as it was an amazing achievement. "There were so many people that this medal has brought joy to so I'm living that high.

"The Charles family had a lovely celebration dinner which I went to and then one of the sponsors of the Tour had a lovely dinner at Kensington Palace which was lovely.

"Hopefully the celebrations will continue."

Brash, Maher and Charles went into Paris as relative underdogs.

The trio have a storied history together, with Charles' father Peter having won gold alongside Brash and Maher at London 2012, and all three contributed to World Championship team bronze in 2022, GB’s first global podium in the event since 1998.

But despite outside voices not tipping them for gold, Brash noted that the people who did back them for victory were the most important: themselves.

"Statistics wise and in everyone else's views we were the underdogs but me, Harry, Ben and the team around us were all pretty confident in our own capabilities and the partnerships we had with our horses," he said.

"That shone through in the end and we're a great team that thrive off one another.

"Everyone has a tough job in a three-man team, but going last you don't want to let everyone down when they have put you in such a good position.

"I had to focus on what we could do and ride my horse the best way I could see fit around the course.

"I put everything else out of my mind."

Just two weeks after competing on the Olympic stage against the backdrop of Versailles, Brash back on home soil jumping in front of the Royal Hospital Chelsea at the London leg of the 2024 Longines Global Champions Tour.

On the opening day of competition, Brash finished 22nd in the 5* two phase event and with the opportunity to showcase his gold medal winning exploits to the British public, admitted that he was thrilled to once again hear the roars of the London crowd.

"This is an extremely important event being in London and in front of our home crowd," he said.

"We get a great feeling riding here because of the fans cheering when you go in and out of the ring.

"They're very supportive and appreciate those weekends when we work hard around the world globe trotting.

"It's just great to ride at home at the London leg of the Global Champions Tour."

