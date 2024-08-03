Scott Lincoln has 'bad day at the office' after failing to qualify for shot put final

Sam Mellish/Team GB

The shot putter was hoping for a top five finish but was 2m off the qualification mark.

York shot putter Scott Lincoln lacks nothing in motivation to carry on despite scratching his head as to why he was unable to perform at the Olympics.

The 31-year-old made his second Games appearance in front of 80,000 fans on the opening night of track and field at Stade de France.

After starting with two fouls, he registered a legal mark of 19.69m at the third attempt.

It wasn't enough to seal progression to the final, with all athletes throwing 21.35m or further or at least the best 12 performers making the medal contest.

“Pretty shocking, it was a bad day in the office,” he admitted.

Unpacking the series of throws, Lincoln said: “The first two (throws) at warm up were pretty good, but went into the first round and fouled out the front.

“I went into the next round, and it was over 20m but not very good and I fouled again. Then I was on the back foot trying to get a throw in but trying to nail my technical cues.

“I felt more at ease in the last round going in. It was kind of weird but it kind of hurts right now.”

Lincoln had been targeting a top five finish in Paris or at least a place in today’s final.

It was a disappointing return after a season in which he improved his personal best to 21.31m and captured his tenth British outdoor title.

A debrief awaits with City of York coach Paul Wilson but Lincoln has a number of competitions lined up post-Games to conclude the outdoor season.

There is no question as to whether the former bricklayer has the beans to go again in four years’ time.

“I’m going to do another cycle at least,” said Lincoln.

“I’ve got a lot more to give in the sport I think. We’ll look at getting to LA and go from there.

“We’ll see what’s what when we go to LA. Obviously I’ve got a bad performance to put back right. When I get there, it won’t be the same story hopefully and we’ll go from there..”

