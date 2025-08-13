Scottish BMX rider Kriss Kyle bunny hops over speeding F1 car

Scottish BMX rider Kriss Kyle's latest project brings him face to face with an F1 car driving towards him.

The jump was successfully completed using a custom built kicker that was designed by Red Bull Advanced Technologies. The car was driven by F1 legend David Coulthard.

Kyle, who has been on a BMX since the age of 10, ripping round his family hometown of Stranraer, Scotland, is one of the most exciting riders in the world.

He previously took BMX to new heights – literally – as he tethered a carbon fibre BMX bowl to the underside of a hot air balloon and rode his bike 2,000ft (610m) in the sky.

Kriss Kyle before the jump (Cover Images)

He completed his latest challenge at Goodwood Motor Circuit last month (July2025), jumping over the speeding F1 car.

On completing the challenge, Kyle said, “It was one of the scariest things that I have ever done! Hearing and seeing the car come hurtling towards me was crazy but I just had to clear my mind and concentrate on what I needed to do to make it over. It has been a dream come true to achieve this feat.”