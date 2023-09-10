Sean Strickland is the new middleweight champion after defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 - but who is he, what is his record and what next?

Sean Strickland has shocked Israel Adesanya and the mixed martial arts (MMA) world to become the new middleweight world champion at UFC 293. The American dropped Adesanya in the first round and went on to receive a unanimous decision from the judges.

Following his shock win in the octagon, Strickland said: “Am I f****** dreaming? Am I going to wake up? Somebody hit me.

“Oh my God guys. Literally, never in a million years did I thought I would be here,” he added.

The Last Stylebender was touted as the heavy favourite going into this match up against the fifth-ranked middleweight contender, Strickland. However, the former champ from New Zealand was unable to find his groove against the slick boxing and proactive movement of Strickland.

But who is the new UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland? what is his record following the fight and who might he defend his title to now?

Who is Sean Strickland?

Sean Strickland is a mixed martial artist from California, U.S who specialises Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He grew up in Corona, a city in northwestern Riverside County and began training in mixed martial arts at the age of 14. Strickland made his UFC debut in 2014.

Strickland cites his troubled childhood and ‘abusive household’ as a reason he turned to MMA. The 32-year-old told UFC: “When you grow up the way I grew up — I grew up in a pretty abusive household — you’re so angry, you’re so filled with hate that you have to hate something.”

He added: “I got kicked out of every school I had been in, but the first time I walked into a gym and got hit, got my ass kicked — it brings me to tears every time I talk about it.”

In 2018, Strickland almost had to stop his career after a van crashed into him while he was riding his motorcycle. The incident took place just 45 days after his victory over Nordine Taleb, leaving Strickland needing major knee surgery.

He said: “I woke up in the hospital, going into surgery with the doctor telling me, ‘You got hit by a car and you’re going into knee surgery’ and I just started crying because all I could think about was my career,” he told UFC.

In an episode of The MMA hour in 2021, Strickland admitted to being a neo-Nazi during his youth, due to the influence of his grandfather . However, the middleweight champion strongly renounces his past and and says his interactions with other cultures changed him.

Sean Strickland UFC record

Sean Strickland has had 33 fights, 28 wins and 5 losses. The 32-year-old has 11 wins and 2 losses by KO while 12 wins and three losses resulted from decision.

Strickland has won 4 fights via submission.

Who might Sean Strickland fight next?

After a shock win against Israel Adesanya, the question on everyone’s lips is whether Strickland can retain the belt in his first title defence?

Israel Adesanya

The Last Stylebender will believe he’s at the top of the list for redemption against Strickland. Adesanya proved against Alex Ferreira, that he doesn’t mind being the hunter but with Pereira now in the light heavyweight division, his focus will be firmly on winning back his belt.

Dricus Du Plessis

Back in April, Du Plessis was best placed to face Adesanya as the number one-ranked middleweight contender. However, talks fell through when Du Plessis asked for an extended leave of absence. ‘Stillknocks’ will still be set on getting his shot at the title and it may be in both fighter’s best interests to make it happen.

Following Strickland’s shock win, Du Plessis took to social media and said: “You can be so glad I’m not the one in there with you tonight.”