Selina Miles proud of contained dressage test at Defender Burghley

Defender Burghley Horse Trials / Peter Nixon

The 51-year-old and her gelding are making their debut as a pair at the Stamford event this year, but faced a tricky start in the dressage arena.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clevedon's Selina Miles admitted her pride in horse Gelmer after a collected dressage performance at Defender Burghley.

The 51-year-old and her gelding are making their debut as a pair at the Stamford event this year, but faced a tricky start in the dressage arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in a phase the horse is not well known for, Miles was thrilled to see him keep his emotions under control in front of such a big crowd to deliver a 27th place performance, with a score of 34.1.

"That actually felt very relaxed for him," she said. "The atmosphere out here today, I would have much preferred yesterday morning with him.

"He finds the dressage hard and I think it's the crowd because he was lovely down the bottom but as soon as he comes up here and people are close to him, he doesn't love it.

"But he contained himself and he felt really good so I'm happy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading into Defender Burghley, Miles and Gelmer saw a topsy-turvy wave of results, with great success at Hartpury granting them a 17th place finish overall.

Loading....

It marked a brilliant improvement since horse and rider's last 5* outing a Badminton in which they fell to 54th overall.

And with the tough cross-country course now lying in wait around the grounds of Burghley House, Miles revealed that her game plan to relax is all she can do to prepare her gelding for what is set to be a difficult test.

"He was super last time out at Hartpury," she said. "He was so settled and that is my plan for tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Badminton this year, it felt to me with the cross-country that he was running away from the crowds so I just need to try and keep him calm really.

"It's a big and technical course and probably more like a 6* with the ground.

"When I first saw it, I realised that you just feel like you're climbing all the way.

"He is a large horse and has a massive stride but this will feel completely new to him, he would never have kept going up hills like that so we will see."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk