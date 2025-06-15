Sena Akpo-Young's coaching effort recognised at Tennis Black List Awards

Ernest Simons

Sena Akpo-Young was awarded the Coaching and Performance Award at the Tennis Black List Awards at Queen's

A Glasgow tennis coach was among those honoured as part of the 2025 Tennis Black List Awards.

Sena Akpo-Young, 30, started his coaching journey by mentoring his younger brother and was soon noticed by a coach working at his local tennis centre, setting the stage for a coaching career that includes stints with Tennis Scotland, Glasgow Tennis Academy, Glasgow City Council and Broomhill Tennis Club.

He currently works as one of the lead coaches at Hillhead Tennis Club, working with both club players and performance players, and he has now been rewarded for his efforts with the Coaching and Performance award at this year's edition of the Tennis Black List, presented in association with Dante Talent and held during the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London on the 11th of June, supported by the LTA.

“It’s an amazing honour to be here,” said Akpo-Young. “Coming from a mixed-race heritage, there are a lot of barriers in coaching and getting players involved.

“You go to tournaments and clubs and you’re always the only black or mixed person in the community so awards like this are great in inspiring others to get involved not only in coaching but tennis in general and that’s the main thing.

“It was actually a black coach in Glasgow who said that we were decent in tennis, so we started off in tournaments and I got into coaching because my brother needed a coach on the court and I was there to help him out and I ended up in coaching.

“It’s really important to have awards like this that help make people feel comfortable to pursue coaching and playing so they can feel like they can take on anything in tennis and break barriers.”

Tennis Black List is the global celebration of Black and mixed black excellence across the game — spotlighting the unsung, the visionary and the next generation of changemakers.

Akpo-Young added: “It just puts a spotlight to see how amazingly these black coaches and players are doing.

I’m not one for the spotlight but it feels really good to be here.

“Events like this are going to give a lot of opportunities for fellow coaches and others to continue and take their coaching or playing to the highest level without feeling that there’s anything in their way.”

Founders Anne-Marie Batson and Richard Sackey Addo said: “This movement is about legacy. Tennis Black List is creating space for Black and mixed-black heritage excellence to be seen, honoured and remembered across all areas of tennis. We are building a global legacy that makes space for what is next.”

Launched in 2022; Tennis Black List is the only global platform dedicated to celebrating and documenting Black and mixed-black impact in tennis — from grassroots organisers to elite players. A movement rooted in recognition, legacy, and cultural celebration.