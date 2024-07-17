Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The world’s top athletes are heading to Paris for the Olympics and there are sure to be many headlines around the biggest stars - here’s who to look out for next week.

This is our guide to both returning superstars and home heroes who are likely to bag the most gold in a range of sports.

Simone Biles

Arguably Biles’ bravest medal of her career was the beam bronze she claimed in Tokyo just days after withdrawing from multiple other finals due to mental health concerns. The gymnastics superstar subsequently bounced back by winning her sixth world all-around title last summer and she will return to the Olympic arena on the back of a dazzling performance at the US Olympic trials, suggesting more history will soon be heading her way.

Antoine Dupont

The talismanic Toulouse scrum-half and France captain caused a sensation when he opted to withdraw from this year’s Six Nations in order to fully commit to representing his country in the men’s rugby sevens at the Olympics. But the early signs are that Dupont’s big choice has paid off, after France emerged as contenders by winning the Sevens Series Grand Final – which included double Olympic champions Fiji – in Madrid in June.

Noah Lyles

American track sensation Lyles is being touted as potentially the most dominant male sprinter since Usain Bolt as he targets double individual gold in the 100m and 200m. The 26-year-old Floridian proved it could be done when he did the double at last year’s World Championships and current form guides suggest he is a shoo-in over the slightly longer distance. His 100m battle with Jamaican champion Kishane Thompson may dictate the extent of his greatness.

Teddy Riner

France will hold its breath when French judo heavyweight Riner takes to the mat in search of a third Olympic gold medal. The hugely popular 35-year-old made up for his disappointment of having to settle for individual bronze in Tokyo by snaring gold in the mixed team event. And having won his 11th individual world title in Doha last year, the man known as ‘Big Teddy’ looks in shape to pull off what would be one of if not the most popular host nation triumph.

Katie Ledecky

Li Wenwen

Arguably the most nailed-on gold medallist of all at the Paris Olympics is not Biles or Lyles or Ledecky, but China’s 24-year-old weightlifting star. Li won heavyweight gold in Tokyo with a massive 37kg advantage over silver medallist Emily Campbell, and rebounded from an elbow injury to win this year’s World Cup in Thailand by a similar, colossal margin. Ominously she warns: “I still have room for improvement”.

Novak Djokovic

He may boast more grand slam titles than anyone else, but Djokovic has not had a lot of luck at the Olympics. The Serbian boasts a solitary bronze medal from 2008, having twice lost in subsequent semi-finals and also suffered a first-round defeat to Juan Martin Del Potro in Rio in 2016. Having swept the board of almost every other title in the game, Djokovic will be doubly determined to break his golden duck in Paris.