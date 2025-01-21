Shaun Murphey: Snooker champion's targets new success

Champions Speakers

Shaun Murphy believes he can “now go all the way” and win snooker’s World Championship following his historic Masters success.

A decade after he first secured the Masters title, Shaun Murphy returned to winning ways on Sunday night at the Alexandra Palace.

He proved to be a cut-above throughout the competition, notably potting the competition’s sixth 147 break in history during his clash against Mark Allen.

Talking to Champions Speakers, a leading keynote speakers agency, Murphy reflected on his tournament performance: “I thought my time of victory had gone. I knew I still had it in me for the odd little match here or there, or for a little bit of a flash in the pan every now and again.

“But to do it all week, to play really well and to win, I’m absolutely blown away because I genuinely thought those days had gone for me.

“Over the last few seasons I’ve had a number of tough defeats to soak up. They do take their toll. It's very difficult in snooker as you don't have teammates to rely on, it is just for you out there with your thoughts. When you're losing all the time, not taking trophies home, it's easy to let those negatives take over and I think I had.”

And looking further ahead to the World Championships he added: “The masters win definitely gives me renewed confidence that come the World Championships in April I still have it in me to go all the way."

Sunday's dramatic final was a match-up in which the momentum swung both ways. At the halfway mark Murphy found himself cruising and 6-2 ahead. Seven frames later the score stood at 8-7, however Wilson’s missed red in the 16th would allow ‘The Magician’ to re-find his form and take the match.

He said: “When your opponent starts making a run at you, as you expect from a world champion like Kyren Wilson, he's not going to lie down. I expected that onslaught from him, you have to just soak it up.

“You have to just not panic, you're watching the scoreboard tick over, you had a four frame lead that's now dwindling away, he gets to within one. Obviously you see the set-up (before Wilson’s missed red) and thoughts of previous tournaments come back, but I didn't go to Ali Pali for that.

“I went for the trophy. I thought, this is my moment. Stand up and do it now. That was a good mantra for me, forget what's gone, wipe the slate clean, just pot the balls that are in front of you, and you'll be a champion.”

Murphy continued: “It's going to sink in as the day's unfolding. I've always been consistent. I've always felt that there’s been something special about multiple winners of Triple Crown events. There's only 11 of us that have won the set.

“So I feel as if being a multiple winner now of the Masters, perhaps just elevates me slightly in the game. But what it does for me is, having lost that belief that those types of things were possible for me anymore, definitely reignited my belief. I'll certainly walk a bit taller when I get to the next tournament.”

Next week, Murphy will be diving straight back into the action at the German Masters in Berlin. He will be looking to continue his excellent form into the rest of the season, with expectations understandably rising for the Englishman.

Looking ahead to next week, Murphy said: “My belief is that I’m now not going to go there to make numbers up. I'm going there believing that I can win. There's nothing better than winning and taking a trophy home to boost that confidence.

“We'll be heading to Berlin on Sunday. I've got the week at home to practice, to get ready for it. I don't want to rest on my laurels, I don’t want to rest easy and take a few days off. I want to get back on the table, do what I know works. Get ready, get sharp. Stay sharp, turn up to Berlin and hopefully give them hell.