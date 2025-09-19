Sheffield United boss is back: Wilder returns to his one true love

By Dominic McGuinness
Contributor
1 hour ago
Chris Wilderplaceholder image
Chris Wilder
A former Sheffield Wednesday striker has backed Chris Wilder to turn Sheffield United around after claiming he has gone back to his ex!

It’s the third time the returning Blades boss has taken the hotseat, and Clinton Morrison, who spent two seasons across town with the Owls, reckons it’s like an old love story.

Most Popular

“It’s like someone who has finished with their ex, but they keep going back to each other, and in the end, you’re just meant to be together,” said Morrison.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You keep leaving, but why? Because she’s the one, so you might as well get married and live happily ever after.

Ruben Sellesplaceholder image
Ruben Selles

“I think that’s what is going to happen at Sheffield United. It is a hard job, the players will be low on confidence, but it is his club, his city and he knows it all inside out. He is a fan first and foremost so I think he will turn it around.”

Charlton Athletic are the visitors to Bramall Lane for Wilder’s first game back at the club after the dismissal of Ruben Selles earlier this week. The club currently lies pointless at the bottom of the Championship.

Speaking to Freebets, Morrison added: “They have bought well and got some good players in, I just don’t think Ruben Selles was giving them an opportunity and you’ve already seen the video of Wilder going in, seeing some old faces and getting a few big hugs in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The job first and foremost is to start climbing the table, but I think they will go on a run and kick on.

Clinton Morrisonplaceholder image
Clinton Morrison

“I think it was the right decision. If there was anyone who was going to come in, get them out of trouble and get confidence back into the players, it is Chris Wilder. I expect them to be good.

“Charlton are doing well, and Nathan Jones has them set up well, but Bramall Lane will be bouncing, and I think the confidence will come back to the players in a good win.”

Related topics:Chris WilderClinton MorrisonSheffield WednesdaySheffield UnitedChampionshipBramall LaneCharlton Athletic
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice