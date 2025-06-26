Sheffield United face Birmingham, Wednesday travel to Bolton as derby rivals learn Carabao Cup fate

Round One fixtures are scheduled for the week beginning August 11

With the preliminary and first round draws featuring 72 EFL clubs, the Carabao Cup is set for a return in the 2025-2026 season. The first round has pitted Sheffield United against Birmingham City in what could be an early-season thriller.

United's Steel City derby rivals, Sheffield Wednesday, will renew their rivalry with Bolton Wanderers in this season’s Carabao Cup. Round One fixtures are scheduled for the week beginning August 11, with final dates and times subject to official broadcast selections.

Steel City derby rivals learn Carabao Cup fate

Under new manager Ruben Selles, Sheffield United will travel to Birmingham for their first domestic cup match of the new season. Sheffield United were upstaged by Barnsley as Blades failed to go past the second round of the competition last season. The newly promoted Championship side, Birmingham City famously stunned Arsenal 2-1 to win the 2011 edition of the competition.

Sheffield Wednesday have also been handed an away tie as the Owls will meet Bolton Wanderers in the opening round. In a bitter-sweet campaign last season, the Owls defeated three EFL teams before they lost to Brentford on penalties in the round of 16 phase.

The draw for the first round of the 2025-26 EFL Cup was completed on Thursday. While two teams followed preliminary matches, only 70 out of 72 EFL clubs entered the first round. Accrington Stanley will meet Oldham Athletic and Barnet are scheduled to take on Newport County. The winners will enter the first round. The home sides for the two preliminary round matches were confirmed before the first-round draw.

As many as 11 Premier League sides not competing in Europe will enter the second round. The other nine clubs, competing in Europe, will join the competition in the third round. Ending 70 years of hurt last season, Newcastle United outclassed Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley to win their first major domestic trophy since 1955.