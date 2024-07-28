Sheffield United paid 'significant fee' to sign Harrison Burrows from Peterborough
The Blades have bolstered their squad ahead of a bid to immediately return to the Premier League with the signing of Harrison Burrows.
Peterborough left-back Burrows, 22, was one of the stand-out performers in the third tier last season and has joined the Blades until 2028 for a “significant fee”, according to the South Yorkshire club.
Burrows captained Posh to the League One play-offs last term, scoring 12 goals and assisting 18 more in 58 appearances.
“Harrison’s performances over the last couple of seasons have made him a wanted man, and I think it’s a real tick in the box for us, as a club, that he has decided his future is best served by coming here,” said Blades boss Chris Wilder.
The relegated Blades start their Championship campaign away to Preston on August 9.
