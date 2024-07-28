Sheffield United paid 'significant fee' to sign Harrison Burrows from Peterborough

Harrison Burrows has signed for Sheffield United | Sportimage

It has been a rollercoaster ride up and down for Sheffield United in recent seasons but fans hope the latest signing will point them back in the right direction.

The Blades have bolstered their squad ahead of a bid to immediately return to the Premier League with the signing of Harrison Burrows.

Peterborough left-back Burrows, 22, was one of the stand-out performers in the third tier last season and has joined the Blades until 2028 for a “significant fee”, according to the South Yorkshire club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burrows captained Posh to the League One play-offs last term, scoring 12 goals and assisting 18 more in 58 appearances.

“Harrison’s performances over the last couple of seasons have made him a wanted man, and I think it’s a real tick in the box for us, as a club, that he has decided his future is best served by coming here,” said Blades boss Chris Wilder.