Sheffield United v Wednesday: Derby dates confirmed for new season; 1st battle set for Hillsborough

Hillsborough will host the first Steel City clash of the new season

The dates for the Steel City derbies between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are now set in stone as the fixtures for the 2025-26 season of the Championship were released on Thursday.

Relegated from the Premier League last season, Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester City have entered the Championship alongside Birmingham, Charlton and Wrexham.

Co-owned by Ryan Reynolds, Wrexham have returned to second tier football for the first time in more than 40 years. Wrexham earned back-to-back promotions to join Steel City derby rivals United and Wednesday in the Championship.

Dating back to April 1891 and the Wharncliffe Charity Cup, the Sheffield derby is among the most historic rivalries in the beautiful game. The first Sheffield derby of the new season will take place at Hillsborough Stadium on November 22. The return fixture will be at Bramall Lane on February 21.

Rhian Brewster's 64th minute opener handed the Blades a 1-0 win over the Owls when the derby rivals last met at Hillsborough. The 1-0 win not only dented the Owls' play-off hopes but the derby triumph also sealed Sheffield United's first league double over their city rivals since the 2005-06 season.

With 90 points in 46 games, Sheffield United finished third and narrowly missed out on promotion after a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Sunderland in the Championship play-off final.

After United’s failure to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, the Blades parted ways with Chris Wilder and appointed Ruben Selles as head coach for the new season.

Sheffield Wednesday had to settle for the 12th spot in the final Championship standings after recording 15 wins and 13 defeats in 46 games.

In the build-up to the new season, Sheffield Wednesday were handed restrictions over spending for the next three transfer windows after the Owls failed to pay staff wages on time. Wednesday have not played in the Premier League since 2000.