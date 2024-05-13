Sherif Lawal dead: British Middleweight boxer dies aged 29 after collapsing on his professional debut
British boxer Sherif Lawal has died aged 29 after collapsing in the ring at the end of his first professional fight. Lawal was knocked down by Portuguese fighter Malam Varela in the fourth round of a middleweight bout at Harrow Leisure Centre on Sunday (May 12).
Medics rushed to the scene to treat the fighter before promptly taking him to the nearest hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Lawal had been a stalwart member of the St Pancras Amateur Boxing Club, competing at the top level in the National Elite championships last year, as reported by Boxing News.
At the time, coach CJ Hussein, who also trained Tyson Fury's 2009 opponent John McDermott, said: "I think the pro game will suit Sherif down to a tee, he’s got all the talent to become a great middleweight. He’s a real inspiration to all the younger boxers at the gym.”
The British Boxing Board of Control said in a statement: "Condolences to the family of Sherif Lawal following his tragic passing. The thoughts of all those involved in boxing in Great Britain are with them at this difficult time."
Warren Boxing Management, who represented Lawal, added: "We would like to send our condolences to all of Sherif’s family, friends, coaches and all those close to him at this tragic time.”
