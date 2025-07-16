Shoaib Bashir’s replacement ends 8-year Test exile after England call-up for India series

Shoaib Bashir took the decisive wicket on day five at Lord's to hand England a 22-run win over India

Shoaib Bashir’s replacement was part of England’s 2019 ODI World Cup-winning squad but has since fallen out of favour with the national selectors.

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir sealed a thrilling win for Ben Stokes’ men by taking the decisive wicket of Mohammed Siraj in the 3rd Test at Lord’s on Monday. While attempting a return catch off a booming drive from Ravindra Jadeja, the England spinner sustained a finger injury and was later ruled out of the entire Test series. A day after confirming Bashir’s exit from the England squad, the hosts have announced his replacement for the final two Tests of the India series.

Who is Bashir’s replacement?

All-rounder Liam Dawson is set to make his Test return after eight years as the spinner was added to the England squad in the lead-up to the Old Trafford encounter. Dawson recorded his last Test appearances for England against South Africa at Trent Bridge in 2017. The 35-year-old only has three Test caps for England. However, Dawson has been a standout performer for Hampshire in recent seasons, earning the PCA Player of the Year award last year. He was also named the men's domestic MVP in 2023.

Did you know?

Dawson has featured in all nine matches for Hampshire in the County Championship this season. The Swindon-born cricketer bagged 21 wickets at an average of 40.04. The newly added spinner in England’s Test squad has been active in the Vitality Blast, where he has picked up 11 wickets in 10 appearances.

England career

Dawson has represented England across all formats. The spin-bowling all-rounder has played 3 Tests, 6 ODIs and 14 T20Is for England. Bashir’s replacement recorded his previous international against the West Indies this year at Rose Bowl. Taking the wicket of Evin Lewis, Dawson leaked 34 runs in four overs against the Windies. The England all-rounder featured in all three matches of the T20I series.

England’s squad for 4th Test against India:

Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.