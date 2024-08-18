Show jumping's illustrious family dynasty continues to thrive at the top of the sport

Sportsbeat

The Whitaker family dynasty has been in the public eye of show jumping for almost half an century and still continues to defy the odds.

The family is spearheaded by 1984 Olympic silver medallist John Whitaker and his brother Michael, handed the reins by their father Donald, and includes approximately 15 family members who all compete in internationally at elite level competitions.

It's a family network unrivalled across the wider international sporting world, with Olympic and world medallists everywhere you look.

And with only a couple of family members not taking to the sport, John noted that a combination of nature and nurture combination is in the secret mix to their success.

"I think it's a bit of nature and nurture," said the 69-year-old. "Myself and Michael started it off all those years ago and the kids have followed on.

"The thing is they're all good and interested in it. They're all keen which is amazing.

"We all have a little bit of the same style but you also develop your own style."

The rising star of the family is young gun Jack, 22, who is only at the beginning of what looks to be a storied career in the sport.

The son of Michael, Jack, much like the rest of his family, grew up around horses and going to horse shows, inspired by the success of his family members.

And with Youth Olympic silver and Youth European Championship silver to his name, it's clear that jumping on the horse was the right port of call.

He said: "Watching John and my dad when I was young, I would go to all the shows as a kid and it's honestly very hard not to enjoy it when you go to the shows and get to see all the good part of it.

"It's a massive thing to watch them winning and it gets instilled into you.

"Seeing them get a big cheer when they go into the ring, it made you want to be like that.

"We were never forced into it, my sisters are the only two of age that don't ride. The door was just left open and I did it and they didn't.

"But we're all keen for the horses and the sport."

Family members John, Robert, Donald and Jack all compete on the prestigious Longines Global Champions Tour and were present for the London leg of the 2024 season, hosted at Chelsea Hospital London.

The Longines Global Champions Tour is a 16 stage tour which culminates in a final showdown in Riyadh in November.

Promising the best riders and horses from all over the world, the event sets itself against iconic backdrops in some of the best cities in the world.

And with the London leg seeing riders compete in front of the grandeur

of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in the heart of the city, Robert believes that the event works wonders in promoting the sport of show jumping.

"To have a Global Champions Tour in England and in London is brilliant for our sport," he said.

"The prize money is very big and it's always a good atmosphere. We always enjoy it."

"The Global Tour has great locations with great prize money," added John.

"This is fantastic and it's taken the sport to another level with the venues and the atmosphere that it builds."

