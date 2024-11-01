'Shown character': Rooney can be a hit – just matter of time

Wayne Rooney can build on last week’s comeback and bring success to Plymouth Argyle, says former Premier League star.

Pressure has been mounting on Rooney after his side have failed to win in their last three matches, although they did pull off a remarkable recovery to draw 3-3 with Preston last time out. And that was enough for fellow former striker-turned tv pundit Clinton Morrison to believe Rooney has the trust of his players.

“They have shown character, and it does show the players are playing for the manager when you're three down and somehow you come back and you make it 3-3,” said Morrison.

“They’ve got a manager who, when I was playing, was actually the best around. As a footballer, he was fantastic. When a guy like that is telling you what to do if you're a striker, then I think things can only be positive. And I think Plymouth, you look at where they are at the moment, it's been a bit of an up and down season, but it's not been as bad as some people are saying for Wayne Rooney. I think they’ve just got to keep going. That point that they got on the weekend will give them confidence moving forward.”

Plymouth will need every bit of belief when they take on Daniel Farke’s side tomorrow. Argyle have won just one of their last 20 league visits to Elland Road, and Leeds will be desperate for a win to close the gap on league leaders Sunderland.

“Leeds are, for me, the favourites to get promoted this season with the squad of players that they have got. But that's not Plymouth’s battle. If he could go there and get a point, Wayne really would bite your hand off,” Morrison added.

“But I think they're doing alright. I think everyone scrutinises Plymouth, because of Wayne Rooney. But I think he's doing an alright job there at the moment. I hope he's successful this season, because I like him as a person, and I think he could be a success as a manager.”

