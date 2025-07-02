Shubman Gill explains India’s bold move to rest Jasprit Bumrah for 2nd Test v England

India have rested Jasprit Bumrah for the 2nd Test against England

India have not altered its plans to rest Jasprit Bumrah despite a heavy loss to England in the ongoing five-match Test series against hosts England on Wednesday.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prioritising Bumrah's fitness, Indian skipper Shubman Gill confirmed that the visitors are sticking to their plan of showcasing Bumrah’s fast-bowling exploits in three of the five Tests against England.

Speaking at the toss for the 2nd Test between India and England at Edgbaston, Gill explained that India have rested Bumrah to manage his workload. “We did get a good break, and this is an important match for us. But the third Test being at Lord's, we think there'll be more in that pitch, so we'll use him there,” the Indian captain said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sidelined for four months with a back injury, Bumrah was India’s standout performer in the 1st innings of the Headingley encounter. The 31-year-old bagged impressive figures of 5-83, although the world’s best bowler went wicketless during England’s record chase against India in Leeds.

India tempted to play Kuldeep Yadav

Confirming the three changes, Gill revealed that premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav was close to making a return to the Indian lineup for the Edgbaston Test. “We were very tempted to play Kuldeep. But looking at the last match, the lower order did not score many runs,” the Indian skipper added. Sai Sudharsan was dropped for Nitish Kumar Reddy while Washington Sundar succeeded Shardul Thakur in the Indian lineup.

Who is Bumrah’s replacement?

Bumrah notably did not participate in India’s intense net sessions at Edgbaston on the eve of the 2nd Test. Pacer Akash Deep has replaced Bumrah in the Indian XI for the Birmingham encounter. Bumrah’s replacement demolished England’s top order in his debut Test at Ranchi last year. Hosts England have won the toss and elected to bowl in Birmingham.

Why did England opt to bowl? Ben Stokes explains

“We're going to bowl. Overhead conditions favour it,” said captain Ben Stokes, who suggested that England did consider adding Jofra Archer into the starting XI. “Great run chase, great Test to be part of great start to the series. Last week is last week, need to concentrate on this week,” Stokes added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

​